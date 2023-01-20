Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
OSU Reunion? ESPN Mock Draft Has Jets Picking Garrett Wilson’s Former Teammate in First Round
Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were a force to be reckoned with when they were teammates at Ohio State, both hauling in more than 1,000 receiving yards during the 2021 season. With Smith-Njigba set to be available in the 2023 NFL Draft, those two former Buckeyes could share a wide...
A New Team Enters the Mix for Sean Payton
Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is set to re-enter the NFL after a brief one-year hiatus. He's already completed interviews with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Carolina Panthers and now, has one scheduled with the Arizona Cardinals. According to Howard Balzer of PHNX, Payton's interview with Arizona is...
Former GM Keeps Blasting Steelers for No Reason
PITTSBURGH -- There's something about the Pittsburgh Steelers that gets people going, but sometimes, you have to learn when an argument just doesn't make sense. Former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley has battled with Steelers fans before on his thoughts about former players. This time, he's battling with them about their current quarterback.
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Provides Update on Charles Omenihu
Clarity has been gained on the playing status of 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault. What looked like a doubtful availability for the NFC championship matchup with the Eagles on Sunday now looks like a guarantee of being active. Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Omenihu at his Wednesday press conference.
Commanders Interview Dolphins Coach for Offensive Coordinator Job
The Washington Commanders are continuing their search for a new offensive coordinator. The team announced Monday morning that it was interviewing Miami Dolphins coach Eric Studesville for the vacant offensive coordinator position. Studesville, 55, has been a long-time respected coach in the NFL, having held a position on a staff...
Zac Taylor Shares Update on Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams After Wednesday’s Practice
CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams both missed practice on Wednesday. Head coach Zac Taylor wasn't ready to rule out either guy, but he didn't sound optimistic about their chances of suiting up on Sunday against the Chiefs. "We'll see," Taylor said. "Every day that...
Colts Biggest-Offseason Priority According to ESPN
The Indianapolis Colts are a team in transition, and the biggest-offseason priority of finding a head coach should be handled in the coming days. But ESPN recently put out a list of personnel-based top priorities for every team, and it's no surprise they went with quarterback for the Colts. The...
5 Takeaways From Jaguars’ GM Trent Baalke’s End-of-Season Press Conference
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering the 2023 offseason full speed ahead. A year after being the hunters, aiming for the Tennessee Titans at the top of the AFC South. Now, they are the ones entering the offseason being hunted after winning the division in 2022. “The good thing about that,...
Joe Schoen Offers Glimpse into Giants’ Roster Building Plans
If New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen had his way, he'd be able to keep all of his 20 soon-to-be unrestricted free agents around for 2023. Such, however, will not be the case, as the Giants desperately need to close the gap between themselves and the rest of the NFC East if they're ever to give themselves a legitimate chance at winning the Super Bowl.
Colts’ Best Player, Biggest Surprise Revealed
There were few bright spots in the 4-12-1 season for the Indianapolis Colts. However, Pro Football Focus says there were at least two players who shined during a dull and completely lifeless 2022 campaign. This week, PFF's Marcus Mosher compiled a list of each NFL team's highest-graded player as well...
Conference Championship Playoff Fantasy Rankings
The NFL’s final four has been determined, as the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles will be vying for the right to go to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The games will feature a trio of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts.
Giants OC Mike Kafka Get Second Interview with Texans
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who conducted a round of head coaching interviews on Sunday with the Panthers, Colts, and Texans virtually, is getting a second interview with Houston, per an NFL Network report. Kafka completed his first season as an NFL coordinator/play caller for the Giants. The...
Another Cowboys Season Ends on a Baffling Late-Game Decision
We were planning on pinning this on the kicker, the poor man with the quiet eyes who spent the entire day being followed around by a network camera like he was hosting an art installation on internal tumult. We were planning on pinning this on the quarterback, too. And while...
