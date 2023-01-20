Read full article on original website
Iowa Credit Union Foundation Invested Over $155,000 to Support Financial Well-Being of Iowans in 2022
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 25, 2023) — The Iowa Credit Union Foundation (ICUF), the philanthropic arm of the Iowa Credit Union League, invested more than $155,000 in mission-aligned initiatives in 2022 to help champion financial well-being for all. Throughout 2022, ICUF strengthened its impact through expanded programming and continued support for credit union members and state-wide community organizations. Highlights of ICUF’s impact include:
2023 Best Development Award Winners Announced
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 25, 2023) — 1000 Friends of Iowa announced the winners of the 2023 Best Development Award winners during a ceremony at the Capitol this week. The awards honor projects that recognize connections between building and project development and quality of life. With a mission focused on responsible land use, 1000 Friends of Iowa promotes smart growth planning principles that help achieve socially, economically and environmentally sustainable communities.
Gov Kim Reynolds Signs Students First Act into Law
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 25, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed HF68 into law amid hundreds of supporters in the Iowa State Capitol. The Students First Act makes state-education funding available for K-12 students who choose to attend private schools. “Public schools are the foundation of our education...
Environmental Groups Applaud Iowa Regulators' Order to Make Public Midamerican Energy's Secret Planning Studies
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 25, 2023) — On January 19, 2023, the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order in MidAmerican Energy’s Wind PRIME proceeding to make public two generation-planning studies that MidAmerican has aggressively and repeatedly sought to keep secret from regulators and the public. The studies include an evaluation of the economics of MidAmerican’s coal-generating facilities and a study of pathways to achieve zero carbon-emissions electricity.
State Auditor Rob Sand Releases Statement on Proposed School Funding Bill
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 23, 2023) — State Auditor Rob Sand today released the following statement:. Whether you call them ESAs or vouchers, as Iowa's tax-payer watchdog, I am alarmed by the intentional lack of transparency and accountability under the proposed legislation. This bill gives private schools your tax...
County Sheriffs Suddenly Selective as to How, or Whether, to Enforce State Statutes
“All they are saying,” claimed Illinois Sheriffs Association executive director Jim Kaitschuk about dozens of his members, “is ‘We’re not going to knock on people's doors to ask whether they have registered their firearms. And if they're arrested solely on that charge, we will not house them in our jails until ordered to do so by a competent authority.”
Volunteers for Symphony Wins Spotlight Award for 2021-22 Car Raffle
DAVENPORT, IOWA (January 24, 2023) — The Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s Volunteers for Symphony (VfS) is one of four volunteer organizations chosen by the Volunteer Council of the League of American Orchestras to receive a Spotlight Award for its 2021-22 Car Raffle. While this was VfS’s first Car Raffle, they sold 546 $100 tickets, which generated $22,000 of support for the QCSO’s music education programs. Due to the fundraiser’s success, VfS is holding another car raffle this season.
