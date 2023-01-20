Dennis Quaid Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Universe in Upcoming ‘1883’ Spinoff ‘Bass Reeves’

Read full article on original website
Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner have a close onscreen relationship on Yellowstone, and Hauser says they have a special bond offscreen, too. Hauser plays Yellowstone ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, and Costner plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, who took Rip in when he was young. They have an unshakable bond, and Hauser shares that he and Costner also have a lot in common.
Half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is behind us. Is it any good?. That's the focus of this week's episode of the Dutton Rules Podcast. Taste of Country's Sterling Whitaker joins host Adison Haager and Billy Dukes to talk about a season full of fights and surprises, plus one shocking "I love you." If nothing else, we can all agree that the latest batch of Yellowstone eps have been emotional.
