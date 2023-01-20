ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX31 Denver

The latest food trends for 2023

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

Do you know the food items that will be trending this year? Mackenzie Burgess a local registered dietitian nutritionist and recipe developer at Cheerful Choices has the breakdown for 2023 when it comes to food.

This year it’s all about mushrooms, mocktails and medjool dates.

You can make them right at home by following Mackenzie’s recipe:

Mushroom Meatballs:
Ingredients:
8 ounces mushrooms, finely chopped in a food processor
1 pound ground beef
1 small onion, finely diced
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1/2 cup breadcrumbs
1 egg
Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:
In a skillet over medium-high heat, cook chopped mushrooms until brown and most moisture has been released.
In a large bowl combine cooled mushrooms with the rest of the ingredients and shape into 1 inch meatballs.
Place on a parchment lined baking sheet and bake at 400ºF for 20 minutes, or until meatballs reach 160°F. Alternatively, you can air fry at 400ºF for 10-12 minutes.

Pomegranate Mocktail:
Ingredients:
1 orange slice
1 teaspoon sugar
1 cup ice
¼ cup sparkling water of your choice
¼ cup orange juice
½ cup POM pomegranate juice

Instructions:
Line rim of cocktail glass with orange slice then dip in sugar to coat rim.
Add ice then pour over sparkling water, orange juice, pomegranate juice and stir.
Garnish with rosemary and orange slice.

Stuffed Dates:
Ingredients:
1 Medjool date, pitted
1 teaspoon nut butter
1 teaspoon toppings of your choice (pomegranate seeds, chocolate chips, coconut flakes, chopped nuts, etc.)

Instructions:
Use a knife to cut your date with a lengthwise slit on one side.
Spoon nut butter into the halved date and press over toppings.
Repeat to create as many stuffed dates as you’d like!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
Allrecipes.com

Healthier Jalapeño Poppers

For filling, stir together cream cheese, gouda, yogurt, oregano, Italian seasoning, and garlic in a bowl. Transfer filling to a piping bag (fitted with a tip) or a small zip-top plastic bag and snip off a corner. Pipe filling into each pepper half. Put panko in a small dish. Dip peppers, filling sides down, in panko to coat. Lightly coat panko with cooking spray.
The Guardian

Five staple ingredients, five delicious budget recipes

Aside from allowing for basic store cupboard ingredients – such as salt, pepper, olive oil, flour, dried herbs – we asked our cooks to calculate the cost of shopping from scratch at major supermarkets. You will have some leftover ingredients which will, of course, keep for other meals. The cost of each recipe was correct at time of going to press.
msn.com

Creamy Southwestern Pasta Salad Recipe

This high protein pasta salad recipe is packed with blacked chicken, black beans, colorful veggies, and a creamy southwestern dressing made of Greek yogurt and spices. Pasta salads are a go-to meal prep for me for busy weeks. I love this lemon chicken pasta salad as well as this California cobb pasta salad. They are great for enjoying a quick lunch or dinner because it’s packed with protein and veggies as well as a ton of flavor.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Rice Recall: What to Know

Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
The Guardian

From sardine curry to glossy pork: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for easy midweek meals

Delicious food needn’t be extravagant, and there are multiple ways to further your meals while still sticking to a budget. That can mean using up the tins and spices you already have in the house, rather than heading to the shops, or finding savvy swaps: tinned tuna instead of sardines, say, or chilli flakes instead of fresh chilli. Another approach that’s really effective is to take the time to try out a new cooking technique: they may seem only slight tweaks, but the effect of adding a few slivers of fried garlic, for example, or stirring lightly pickled vegetables or fresh herbs through a sauce can take a dish to wonderful new heights at little extra cost.
Taste Of Home

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup

Optional: Crumbled tortilla chips, chopped avocado, jalapeno peppers and lime wedges. In a large skillet, brown chicken in oil. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 6-8 minutes. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Transfer mixture to a 3-qt. slow cooker. Add the next 10 ingredients. Cover and cook on...
Dicle Belul

Lentil Rice Soup

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a soup recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Lentil Rice Soup.
msn.com

Don't Eat That Leftover Rice Languishing in Your Fridge. Here's Why

You might want to rethink eating that leftover rice in your fridge. If you're eating rice that has been sitting in the fridge for a few days, there's a chance you could be giving yourself food poisoning. If you're looking to do some advance meal prep, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But keeping and consuming that five-day-old rice could be causing you some stomach issues.
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy