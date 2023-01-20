ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC holds on late against Syracuse behind Pete Nance

Things looked a little bleak for UNC late in the game against Syracuse on Tuesday night. The Tar Heels found themselves down by two points with less than 90 seconds remaining following a quick 5-0 run for Syracuse. Pete Nance got to the line and made the first of his two free throws to make it a one-point game. He then missed the second one.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: The New York Times uses Carolina to discuss NIL

Before Carolina tipped off against Syracuse yesterday, The New York Times came out with an article talking about NIL in the NCAA. The focus of the piece: North Carolina athletics ($$$). Complete with a picture of Armando Bacot exiting his Carolina Blue Audi Q8 — which appears to be a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Syracuse - Player of the Game: Armando Bacot

Whew, what a weird and dumb basketball game that was. It went down right to a crazy final couple seconds, but North Carolina came away with a 72-68 over Syracuse Tuesday night. For a while, it seemed like UNC was going to come away with a solid win, final margin wise. Then, it seemed like they might have to back into a tight victory. After that, it seemed like a win was completely off the cards. They did manage to get the W in the end, but it did require a crazy last couple plays.
SYRACUSE, NY
tarheelblog.com

UNC 72, Syracuse 68: Three Things Learned

The UNC Tar Heels’ trip to the arena formerly known as the Carrier Dome felt closer than it should have been for its duration, but despite the Heels losing their 38-minute lead late, Pete Nance picked up a loose ball off his own missed free throw and scored UNC’s only second-chance points of the game to put his team ahead for good, as they’d eventually win, 72-68. With a long 8-day break between this and the Heels’ next game, let’s reflect on some of the things I think we can take away from the Heels’ win against Syracuse:
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Flagrants and free throws

Twitter can be a really nasty place during a heated sporting event. I’m not saying anything you don’t already know, but the level turned toxic on Saturday evening thanks to a couple of factors in UNC’s 80-69 win over NC State. First, the scary incident involving Terquavion Smith that saw him wheeled out on a stretcher, and the second was the huge disparity in free throws — 39-12 — in favor of the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $200,000 win on $5 scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported a six-figure win on a scratch-off ticket by an Edgecombe County woman. Patricia Weathersbe, of Tarboro, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. Weathersbe bought her lucky Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main...
TARBORO, NC
tourcounsel.com

The Streets at Southpoint | Shopping mall in North Carolina

The Streets at Southpoint Mall is one of the Triangle area's shopping and entertainment complexes. This large, contemporary-design shopping center features more than 140 shops and restaurants. Outside you can also shop and eat something delicious in the pedestrian "Main Street". After you've done your shopping, head over to the...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood charged with hit-and-run 4 days after crash, documents say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.  Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run resulting in property damage and an infraction for […]
RALEIGH, NC

