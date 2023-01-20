Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
How to spend 2 days in PhiladelphiaGenni FranklinPhiladelphia, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Phillies on verge of big mistake with Aaron Nola extension
The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t making much of an effort to extend Aaron Nola, their homegrown ace who hits the free agent market in 2024. Philadelphia’s rotation is fairly top-heavy at the moment, with Nola and Zack Wheeler leading the way. This is no disrespect to Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker, but Nola has finished top-7 in NL Cy Young voting in three seasons, and made an NL All-Star team.
5 Stats that will decide the Eagles versus 49ers NFC Championship Game
For the second time in the postseason history of both franchises and the 36th time overall, the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are set to meet on the field to play a football game. The first playoff tilt didn’t end in the manner that Philly would have hoped for, a 14-0 shutout loss back in 1996, but hope springs eternal as the Birds are 2.5-point favorites per FanDuel this time around.
Twitter reacts as two Eagles are snubbed for postseason honors
Award shows seemingly don’t mean what they once did. Sure, we’ll watch, but it has become increasingly more difficult to do so without feeling like you haven’t wasted much of your time. Don’t stress. This isn’t one of those calls for boycotts or anything like that, but here’s a serious question. When was the last time you tuned into the Grammys or the Oscars and felt like the right people were winning? Have you seen what’s going on with the NFL Honors? As a Philadelphia Eagles fan, you have to be scratching your head.
NFL Referee Ron Torbert’s impact on the over/under in AFC championship game
The margins are as tight as ever on championship weekend with each game lined within a field goal, so can the officials in the game help carve out an edge for either side or total?. The head referee for the AFC title game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City...
