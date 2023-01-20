Police arrested two Jamestown men after a traffic stop on West Harrison Street near Forest Avenue in the city of Jamestown. Officers say they determined that the driver, 38-year-old Darryl Cavness was allegedly operating the vehicle in an intoxicated state early Monday morning. Police also arrested a passenger, 50-year-old Jonathan Barlow, after a search yielded a quantity of alprazolam pills and suboxone strips. Cavness was charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 1st, circumvention of an interlock device, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Barlow was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Both were transported to the City Jail.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO