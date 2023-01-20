ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Comments / 7

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Fentanyl, Methamphetamine Recovered During Jamestown Drug Raid

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators recovered fentanyl and methamphetamine during a Wednesday morning drug raid in Jamestown. Just after 6 a.m. the Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team raided the lower apartment at 616 E. 7th Street. While the residence was vacant at the time, detectives conducted a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wutv29.com

Detectives charge apartment complex resident with arson

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reports the arrest of 36-year-old Sara Lilley of Springville following a fire investigation at an apartment complex in the Village of Springville. On January 23, 2023, Deputies were dispatched to a fire at 109 North Buffalo Street. Multiple volunteer fire...
SPRINGVILLE, NY
nyspnews.com

Machias man arrested for criminal impersonation in Yorkshire

Machias man arrested for criminal impersonation in Yorkshire. On January 23, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Cody J. Slomba, 29, of Machias, NY for Criminal Impersonation 2nd Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree. During a traffic stop on State Route 16 in the town of...
MACHIAS, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Drives Drunk With One-Year-Old In His Backseat

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old Jamestown resident is accused of driving while intoxicated with a one-year-old child as his backseat passenger. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Dale Goodridge for allegedly failing to keep right, having a suspended registration and a cracked windshield in the area of East Virginia Boulevard and May Street on the city’s southside Monday afternoon.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg man indicted after explosive devices allegedly found in his home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on multiple charges Monday after probation officers allegedly found explosive devices inside his home, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Michael M. Meyers, 60, was indicted on eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment. Officials say […]
HAMBURG, NY
wnypapers.com

NCSO: Vehicle pursuit in Town of Wheatfield

Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, at 2:10 p.m., Deputy Battaglia observed a vehicle traveling south on Niagara Falls Boulevard at a high rate of speed. Deputy Battaglia attempted to pull the vehicle over, which started a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit went from Niagara Falls Boulevard,...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two Jamestown men face charges after traffic stop in Jamestown

Police arrested two Jamestown men after a traffic stop on West Harrison Street near Forest Avenue in the city of Jamestown. Officers say they determined that the driver, 38-year-old Darryl Cavness was allegedly operating the vehicle in an intoxicated state early Monday morning. Police also arrested a passenger, 50-year-old Jonathan Barlow, after a search yielded a quantity of alprazolam pills and suboxone strips. Cavness was charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 1st, circumvention of an interlock device, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Barlow was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Both were transported to the City Jail.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy