Related
Two Arrested By Buffalo Police After Raid Uncovers Multiple Drugs And Guns
Two people were arrested by Buffalo Police for possession of multiple guns and drugs. On Friday, January 20, 2023, police conducted a search warrant on the first block of Gorski Street. During the raid, the Buffalo Police Narcotics Unit and Buffalo Police SWAT Team discovered drugs and firearms. Buffalo Police...
wnynewsnow.com
Fentanyl, Methamphetamine Recovered During Jamestown Drug Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Investigators recovered fentanyl and methamphetamine during a Wednesday morning drug raid in Jamestown. Just after 6 a.m. the Jamestown Police Department SWAT Team raided the lower apartment at 616 E. 7th Street. While the residence was vacant at the time, detectives conducted a...
Buffalo Police announces arrests in seizure of guns, drugs in city
The Buffalo Police Department announced Tuesday morning the arrest of a pair of men in relation to a search warrant executed this past Friday on the first block of Gorski Street. Read more here:
Buffalo woman sentenced to 10 years in prison
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a Buffalo woman convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
wnypapers.com
Buffalo man to serve 15 years in prison for shooting victims outside downtown restaurant
Submitted by the Office of Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced 24-year-old David A. Douglas of Buffalo was sentenced Tuesday afternoon before State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. Per...
wutv29.com
Detectives charge apartment complex resident with arson
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reports the arrest of 36-year-old Sara Lilley of Springville following a fire investigation at an apartment complex in the Village of Springville. On January 23, 2023, Deputies were dispatched to a fire at 109 North Buffalo Street. Multiple volunteer fire...
Buffalo man arrested following string of armed robberies
Jarmel Caldwell, 27, was charged with robbery in the second degree.
30 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 30 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. James, Kenneth Wayne. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION...
nyspnews.com
Machias man arrested for criminal impersonation in Yorkshire
Machias man arrested for criminal impersonation in Yorkshire. On January 23, 2023, SP Machias Troopers arrested Cody J. Slomba, 29, of Machias, NY for Criminal Impersonation 2nd Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree. During a traffic stop on State Route 16 in the town of...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to multiple felonies, faces 15 years in prison
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty to multiple felonies related to shooting at a victim in a moving vehicle in the Black Rock neighborhood, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Abdulla Abdalla, also known as “Dooley,” pleaded guilty to one count of attempted assault in the first degree and one […]
Sheriff: Woman charged with arson subject of sixty-three 911 calls
First responders went to Springbrook Apartments on N. Buffalo Street around 10:40 p.m.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Drives Drunk With One-Year-Old In His Backseat
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old Jamestown resident is accused of driving while intoxicated with a one-year-old child as his backseat passenger. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Dale Goodridge for allegedly failing to keep right, having a suspended registration and a cracked windshield in the area of East Virginia Boulevard and May Street on the city’s southside Monday afternoon.
Catt. County man facing 38 counts of failure to provide sustenance to an animal
A Franklinville man faces multiple charges after the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office investigated a dead cow complaint.
Hamburg man indicted after explosive devices allegedly found in his home
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on multiple charges Monday after probation officers allegedly found explosive devices inside his home, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Michael M. Meyers, 60, was indicted on eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment. Officials say […]
wnypapers.com
NCSO: Vehicle pursuit in Town of Wheatfield
Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, at 2:10 p.m., Deputy Battaglia observed a vehicle traveling south on Niagara Falls Boulevard at a high rate of speed. Deputy Battaglia attempted to pull the vehicle over, which started a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit went from Niagara Falls Boulevard,...
Apartment complex resident charged with arson in Springville fire
36-year-old Sara Lilley was charged with second-degree arson in connection to the fire that occurred Monday night and displaced at least 20 people.
chautauquatoday.com
Two Jamestown men face charges after traffic stop in Jamestown
Police arrested two Jamestown men after a traffic stop on West Harrison Street near Forest Avenue in the city of Jamestown. Officers say they determined that the driver, 38-year-old Darryl Cavness was allegedly operating the vehicle in an intoxicated state early Monday morning. Police also arrested a passenger, 50-year-old Jonathan Barlow, after a search yielded a quantity of alprazolam pills and suboxone strips. Cavness was charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 1st, circumvention of an interlock device, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Barlow was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Both were transported to the City Jail.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo police share the difficulty of recovery efforts during the Blizzard of '22
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An unprecedented amount of calls and no way to get there. "It wasn’t a good feeling being stuck in a house and knowing how bad the situation was." - Lt. Peter Nigrelli, Buffalo Police SWAT Commander. It was until Christmas morning that members of...
Man found shot inside Red Roof Inn near UB North
A significant police presence Tuesday morning at Red Roof Inn on Flint Road. Police say a 27 year old man was found with a gunshot wound. He is at ECMC.
Amherst police respond to man with gunshot wound early Tuesday morning
Anyone who may have seen what took place is asked to call Amherst police at (716) 689-1311.
