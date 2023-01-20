Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
wbrz.com
Community rallying around DJ hospitalized after Baton Rouge club shooting
BATON ROUGE - A well-known DJ who was caught in the middle of a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub over the weekend is facing a long path to recovery. Michael Henderson, who goes by the stage name DJ Revv, was among the 12 people who were taken to a hospital after gunfire erupted inside the Dior Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning.
brproud.com
Duo charged after seizure of copper piping, tools in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Vincent Seal, 51 and Marci Seal, 55, are accused of stealing “tens of thousands of dollars” worth of items, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The duo was taken into custody on Monday, Jan. 23, as part of an ongoing...
houmatimes.com
Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
brproud.com
Man arrested in second Denham Springs rape case
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Police arrested a man previously charged in a December rape and kidnapping case with new charges related to an October rape and home invasion. The Denham Springs Police Department said DNA was used to identify Devin Brazile, 31, as a suspect in both cases.
wbrz.com
Woman arrested months after Thanksgiving Day drive-by in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A woman accused of being behind the wheel during a drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day was arrested months later for her role in the attack. Kimberly Landry, 41, was booked Tuesday for attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon after the Nov. 24 shooting.
theadvocate.com
Liquor license suspended for Baton Rouge nightclub after 12 injured in mass shooting
Two days after a mass shooting at a popular Baton Rouge nightclub that injured 12 people, Louisiana's Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced it has issued an emergency suspension for the bar. ATC commissioner Ernest Legier said Tuesday the agency issued the suspension for Dior Bar & Lounge, citing...
Napoleonville man arrested in Morgan City after shooting into local business
A Napoleonville man was arrested on multiple charges including attempted 2nd degree murder when he shot into a business with people inside.
brproud.com
Parents of Dior club shooting victim speak out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of Monday night, a dozen people are recovering from a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub. Tammy Caston is the mother of a man who was injured in the gunfire. She told BRProud, “I asked that everyone pray for strength, not just for him, but for the other victims as well.”
wbrz.com
Person hurt in shooting off Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a shooting in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday. The shooting was first reported around 1 p.m. on Yaun Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. This is a developing...
brproud.com
2 suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks’ rape investigation bond out of jail
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two of the three suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks’ rape case who were issued bonds Tuesday have bonded out. Jail records show Everett Lee, 27, and Casen Carver, 18, bonded out and were released Tuesday. The bond for Carver was set at...
1 injured in shooting on I-110 in BR overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured around 12 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. According to police, one person was shot while driving southbound on I-110 near Fuqua Street. A vehicle drove up next to the victim’s car...
brproud.com
Locals express concern as investigation into club Dior shooting continues
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police say a shooting early Sunday morning at a club that injured 12 people was a targeted attack. A dozen people continue to recover after a shooting at a nightclub called Dior. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul says three officers were...
wbrz.com
2 arrested in Livingston parish for theft of copper pipes and tools; possibly tied to thefts in other parishes
DENHAM SPRINGS - Two people were arrested Monday after deputies executed a search warrant and found thousands of dollars worth of copper pipes and tools. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Vincent and Marci Seal were arrested at Monday. Deputies executed a search warrant at a property along Walker South Road in Denham Springs and found stolen copper piping and tools.
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
theadvocate.com
Two suspects arrested in Moss Street shooting that injured 14-year-old, 16-year-old
Two suspects accused in a Moss Street shooting that injured two teens have been arrested, Lafayette Police said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of Big Daddy Tobacco Discount in the 2300 block of Moss Street around 6:42 p.m. Wednesday. The teen boys, ages 14 and 16, were standing...
wbrz.com
Authorities respond to suspected fire at apartment complex on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported fire at an apartment complex off Nicholson Drive early Monday morning. Shortly before 7 a.m., the St. George Fire Department was called to Meadows at Nicholson Drive near Gardere Lane for reports of smoke in a hallway. Emergency medical services responded, but it was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.
EBRSO: 5 children found inside of home during drug bust, 1 adult arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Children and Family Services had to be notified after five children were found inside a home as deputies executed a search warrant during a drug bust, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say over the past month,...
LSU Panhellenic holds candlelight vigil for sophomore hit by vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Panhellenic hosted a candlelight vigil for sophomore Madison Brooks on Sunday, January 22, one week after her death. The vigil took place on the paved space on the LSU Lakes. Brooks died after being hit by a vehicle in the roadway on the morning...
brproud.com
Tigerland bar’s alcohol license suspended, what’s next? City leaders explain
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Tuesday afternoon lawyers and law enforcement paid a visit at the popular Tigerland bar Reggie’s and suspended its alcohol license. The bar is under fire for serving alcohol to those underage. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says LSU sophomore Madison Brooks, 19, left...
brproud.com
Fundraisers created for 2 Southern University students injured in Houston nightclub shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Donations are being accepted on GoFundMe for two Southern University students who were hurt in a Houston shooting last week. Houston deputies responded to a shooting at a nightclub at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 where five victims were found. A group of suspects reportedly wearing ski masks fired rifles at the nightclub, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0