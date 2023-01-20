Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
Florida Football: Jordan Gile is a sneaky good addition at QB for Gators
It’s easy to be jaded in the world of recruiting. We get excited for four-and five-star guys and dream of their potential with Florida football. We praise Billy Napier for limiting the number of three-star guys on his big board and thumb our noses and yawn at lower rated recruits.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Alabama football: 3 perfect coordinator pairings to replace Bill O’Brien, Pete Golding
Nick Saban needs to replace both of his Alabama coordinators with Pete Golding and now Bill O’Brien taking other jobs. And once again, Nick Saban will have to replace both of his coordinators at Alabama…. This is getting old, right? While Saban is not getting any younger, he still...
Bill O’Brien hired by Patriots: 3 Alabama replacements to hire as offensive coordinator
Bill O’Brien is officially gone from Alabama football as he’s been hired by the Patriots. Now who can the Crimson Tide get to replace him?. It finally happened. Whether Alabama football fans thought it was a pipe dream or too outlandish to be reality, the Crimson Tide are now free from overly frustrating offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien after he accepted the same role with the New England Patriots for a return to the NFL.
Trevon Diggs calls out trolls, but is he talking to Cowboys trolls or Eli Apple?
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs called out trolls on Twitter, but was it against Cowboys trolls or Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. The Dallas Cowboys‘ quest to get to the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl continues once again. The last time they did both was in the 1995 season. This season ended in the Divisional Round, with the San Francisco 49ers picking up the 19-12 victory.
If the Pistons end up buyers, these 3 players are worth kicking the tires on
If anyone believes that Troy Weaver’s sole NBA trade deadline concentration is extracting what he can from veterans Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, they haven’t paid attention to his time in charge of the Detroit Pistons. He will be busy looking for talent at the deadline, as well as in the offseason.
2023 NFL mock draft: Only the past 32 first-overall picks
Welcome to the third edition of our NFL mock draft: Mocking The Mocks. In this take, teams can only select the last 32 first-overall picks. We’re back, baby. It’s the third edition of Mocking The Mocks. If you missed the first two, no worries. We’ve got you covered...
Sauce Gardner has the perfect NBA comparison for Eli Apple
New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner gave the perfect NBA comparison to Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli Apple, who has gotten under the skin of the Buffalo Bills. When the Cincinnati Bengals win, cornerback Eli Apple sure lets the NFL world know about it. The team’s defensive back has...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
603K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1