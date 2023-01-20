Read full article on original website
Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal
The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
If the Pistons end up buyers, these 3 players are worth kicking the tires on
If anyone believes that Troy Weaver’s sole NBA trade deadline concentration is extracting what he can from veterans Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, they haven’t paid attention to his time in charge of the Detroit Pistons. He will be busy looking for talent at the deadline, as well as in the offseason.
Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Latest injury update for Lakers vs Spurs, January 25
The Los Angeles Lakers are desperately waiting for Anthony Davis to return so the team can turn the season around. LeBron James has been able to will the Lakers to at least remain relevant in AD’s absence but the clock is ticking and the team needs AD to go on a run.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
