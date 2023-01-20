ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Conor Hogan on brain hacks as secret key to weight loss

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some complex functional circuits in the brain could be the ticket to losing weight. They involve tailoring behavior to target specific brain circuitry. If this sounds a bit too complicated, no worries. Dr. Conor Hogan breaks it down on Monday’s “All Indiana.”. Hogan is...
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon

AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons...
Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates

A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Silver Alert declared for missing Indianapolis 3 month old

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 3-month-old girl in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for La’Lani Peaches. La’Lani is described as a Black infant, 1’6″ tall, 11 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was...
The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion

John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
SLIDESHOW: Snow falls across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The winter storm brought snow to central Indiana overnight. We asked you to share your snow photos with us. Here are some of the photos that you sent. Want your photo displayed? Fill out the form below. Make sure to click on the link to fill out the usage form.
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor’s yard

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect that this balloon landing was planned, not an emergency. Updated story below. NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One Hamilton County woman is sharing footage of a hot air balloon landing in her neighbor’s backyard. Michele Fidler of Noblesville told FOX59/CBS4 that around 5:15 p.m. Saturday she looked out […]
Mechanic goes over car maintenance checklist ahead of winter weather

CARMEL, Ind. — Heavy snow is projected to pile up in central Indiana hours before the Wednesday morning commute, meaning now is the time to prepare. Brett Bobrow with Best-One of Indy, a full service auto care center, said the shop gets busy right before a winter storm. ”We...
Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student

FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
Monroe County sees messy morning followed by fun afternoon

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Monroe County spent most of Wednesday at an orange travel advisory, meaning people should only go out on the roads for emergencies or necessities. Bloomington Public Works Director Adam Wasson said snow started in Bloomington around 2 a.m., road crews got out an hour before that to get started.
MONROE COUNTY, IN

