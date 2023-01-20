Read full article on original website
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting at Pine Glen apartments
WISH-TV
Dr. Conor Hogan on brain hacks as secret key to weight loss
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some complex functional circuits in the brain could be the ticket to losing weight. They involve tailoring behavior to target specific brain circuitry. If this sounds a bit too complicated, no worries. Dr. Conor Hogan breaks it down on Monday’s “All Indiana.”. Hogan is...
The Dinosaur Train is making a stop in Indianapolis, IN
If your kiddos are interested in dinosaurs, they'll like this new exhibit making a stop at The Children's Museum.
Weekends Only to liquidate stock and close all stores, including 2 Indy-area locations
INDIANAPOLIS – Time is running out for fans of Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress. The retailer is closing its stores and liquidating its entire stock. The company has two Indianapolis-area locations: one at 8315 Center Run Dr. in Castleton and another at 8850 S. Emerson Ave. in Greenwood. The furniture store is known for its […]
cbs4indy.com
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons...
IACS cuts ties with animal rescue amid allegations of neglect and abuse
The Michigan City Police Department opened a criminal investigation into Fur Ever Family Animal Rescue, 207 Earl Road in Michigan City.
Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates
A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WANE-TV
Silver Alert declared for missing Indianapolis 3 month old
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 3-month-old girl in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for La’Lani Peaches. La’Lani is described as a Black infant, 1’6″ tall, 11 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was...
WTHI
Local school no longer doing E-learning days, changing to flex days for more in-person instruction
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With the possibility of snow around the corner comes the possibility for schools to have snow days. Now, the state of Indiana limits schools to three E-learning days. Officials at Southwest Parke Schools say fewer E-learning days help kids learn better. They aren't doing any...
WISH-TV
Injured 10-year-old, his family speak about shooting of their home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family on Monday was searching for answers after their home was violated Saturday night when someone opened fire into the back of it and a bullet went through a window striking a 10-year-old boy in the leg. “Jamaurion” was playing in his mom’s room in...
theseymourowl.com
The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion
John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
Residents call for help following lack of hot water at Lugar Towers
Residents at Lugar Towers are begging for help after nearly a month of boiling water to bathe, cook and more.
Driver slides into bank of water on southeast side of Indianapolis
As snowfall picked up in Central Indiana, a driver managed to stay dry after his truck slid into a bank on Indy's southeast side Wednesday morning.
cbs4indy.com
SLIDESHOW: Snow falls across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The winter storm brought snow to central Indiana overnight. We asked you to share your snow photos with us. Here are some of the photos that you sent. Want your photo displayed? Fill out the form below. Make sure to click on the link to fill out the usage form.
cbs4indy.com
Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’
Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences …. Former patients, supporters speak about experiences with Marion doctor called a ‘danger to the public’. Checking in with Hendricks County EMA. We check in with Hendricks...
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor’s yard
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect that this balloon landing was planned, not an emergency. Updated story below. NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One Hamilton County woman is sharing footage of a hot air balloon landing in her neighbor’s backyard. Michele Fidler of Noblesville told FOX59/CBS4 that around 5:15 p.m. Saturday she looked out […]
cbs4indy.com
Tax advice for gig workers and people who lost their job in 2022
Tax season started Monday, so we wanted to find out specifically how gig workers or people who are unemployed should go about the next few months. Tax advice for gig workers and people who lost their …. Tax season started Monday, so we wanted to find out specifically how gig...
cbs4indy.com
Mechanic goes over car maintenance checklist ahead of winter weather
CARMEL, Ind. — Heavy snow is projected to pile up in central Indiana hours before the Wednesday morning commute, meaning now is the time to prepare. Brett Bobrow with Best-One of Indy, a full service auto care center, said the shop gets busy right before a winter storm. ”We...
Former HSE teacher found guilty of molesting student
FISHERS, Ind. — A former math teacher at Hamilton Southeastern junior high school was found guilty of child molesting. Ian Gray, who was previously listed as a mathematics teacher at Riverside Junior High, turned himself in to police in July 2021. The arrest came after a clinical psychologist filed a report with the Department of Child Services in May 2021. The district removed him from the classroom as soon as they were notified.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana bill requires schools to notify parents of students’ gender identity changes
INDIANAPOLIS – A bill introduced at the Indiana Statehouse would require schools to notify parents if a student asks to change their gender identity, including their name and pronouns. The proposal appears on the last page of Senate Bill 354, a school accreditation bill. Under the bill, teachers and...
cbs4indy.com
Monroe County sees messy morning followed by fun afternoon
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Monroe County spent most of Wednesday at an orange travel advisory, meaning people should only go out on the roads for emergencies or necessities. Bloomington Public Works Director Adam Wasson said snow started in Bloomington around 2 a.m., road crews got out an hour before that to get started.
