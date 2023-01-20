Read full article on original website
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
City of Mesa Little Library ProgramSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Class in Water ConservationSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players
By “doing nothing,” the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to ‘futures’ contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz surprises Super Bowl LVII kid Julia Crossley from Gilbert
The NFL on Tuesday announced that 12-year-old Gilbert resident Julia Crossley will be this year’s NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid and will be the official ambassador during Super Bowl Week in the Valley. Crossley will be honored on the broadcast during the second half of Super Bowl LVII at...
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arizona’s Jedd Fisch: Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort will bring an ‘unbelievable attention to detail’
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort and Arizona Wildcats football head coach Jedd Fisch go back over 20 years. The duo first met ahead of the Houston Texans’ inaugural season in 2002 when Ossenfort was a pro personnel intern and Fisch was a defensive quality control coach. And even...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin attends 1st game since cardiac arrest
ORCHARD PARK (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during a game three weeks ago, is in attendance at Highmark Stadium for Buffalo’s AFC divisional round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bills posted a video to both Instagram and Twitter...
Spielman: Dave Sears ‘a great hire’ for Cardinals, tough loss for Lions
Dave Sears marked Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort’s first hire since taking over the managerial reins of the organization. It may be only one of many additions Ossenfort and Co. will make between now and the start of training camp, but to Lions special assistant to the president and CEO Chris Spielman, adding Sears as assistant GM is certainly a step in the right direction for the Cardinals.
Why the Cardinals could offer an enticing head-coaching job
The Arizona Cardinals are doing their due diligence looking for their next head coach. Arizona is far from the only NFL team in need of a lead man, though, with the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos also well into their searches. As for the pool of...
Rockets' Silas ripped players before Monday's streak ending win
Stephen Silas has a nice guy reputation around the NBA. He’s always positive and almost always smiling. He’s only been ejected twice in three seasons with the Rockets, but he insists he not the pushover people think he might be.
