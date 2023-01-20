ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Say Goodbye to 7 Players

By "doing nothing," the Minnesota Vikings said goodbye to seven players this week. Every NFL team has an opportunity to sign practice squad players to 'futures' contracts, which are like an offseason rendition of the practice squad. These are the player the Vikings kept, signing six...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

WNBA's huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she's back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA's huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today's Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arizona Sports

Spielman: Dave Sears 'a great hire' for Cardinals, tough loss for Lions

Dave Sears marked Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort's first hire since taking over the managerial reins of the organization. It may be only one of many additions Ossenfort and Co. will make between now and the start of training camp, but to Lions special assistant to the president and CEO Chris Spielman, adding Sears as assistant GM is certainly a step in the right direction for the Cardinals.
DETROIT, MI
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

