Saturday Divisional Round FanDuel Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments

Report: Broncos Have Made 'a Decision' on Hiring Sean Payton
Is Sean Payton trying to leverage the Denver Broncos?
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: 3 reasons Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles and Bengals will (or won't) win Super Bowl 57
The 2023 NFL playoffs are down to four teams still alive to win Super Bowl 57. The AFC championship will feature a rematch of last year's game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City. The NFC championship game has the Eagles hosting the 49ers in Philadelphia. Three of this...
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'
Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
Sporting News
Eagles-49ers FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game tournaments
The Eagles host the 49ers on Sunday afternoon to kick off the conference championship round at Lincoln Financial Field Field (3:00 p.m. ET, FOX). Philadelphia currently sits as 2.5-point home favorites, with the total set at 45.5 points, according to BetMGM. For NFL DFS players searching for lineup advice, we've assembled our favorite FanDuel single-game lineup that includes an Eagles-heavy build with just one 49ers' skill position player.
Sporting News
How Dalton Schultz touchdown netted bettor nearly $73K off $5 NFL playoffs parlay
The Cowboys may have suffered a disappointing end to their season in the divisional round vs. the 49ers, but at least one person came out a winner from that game (apart from San Francisco). That would be Cameron Craig, a Bengals fan whose four-leg parlay over the divisional round ended...
Sporting News
Eagles vs. 49ers: Best Same Game Parlay picks and player props for NFC championship game
Sunday's NFC championship game between the top-seeded Eagles (-2.5) and the second-seeded 49ers is projected to be a close contest throughout with the current spread sitting under a field goal. As is the case with most NFL playoff games, bettors have a multitude of ways to wager on the game, including betting on the side and total, delving into the prop markets, or waiting to make a live bet during the game. For this piece, we've selected some of our favorite prop bets and put together a Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook that will add some intrigue to the matchup.
Sporting News
Bengals' Joe Burrow takes shot at NFL in two-word Instagram post celebrating win over Bills
Joe Burrow was in the mood to celebrate after the Bengals upset the Bills 27-10 in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, and he didn't just settle for his usual victory cigar. Instead, Burrow took multiple shots at the NFL with his postgame comments and social media activity.
Sporting News
NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every team after divisional playoffs
Another season of unrealized expectations leads to an offseason of hope for some of the NFL's preeminent franchises. The Bills came up short of their Super Bowl destiny once again as they were manhandled by the Bengals in the divisional round. Buffalo can now look forward to April: they hold the 28th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with adjustments along their offensive line as a potential priority.
Sporting News
Who is Carl Cheffers? NFL's most penalty-happy referee will work Super Bowl 57
The NFL has chosen its officiating crew for Super Bowl 57, and veteran official Carl Cheffers will be granted the spotlight as referee for his third career Super Bowl. NFL fans should prepare to see a lot of him during the league's biggest game of the season. Why? Because Cheffers'...
Sporting News
Sean Payton rumors: Why former Saints coach may not return to NFL sidelines until 2024
The NFL is enduring one of its slowest coach-hiring cycles in recent memory during the 2023 offseason, and it seems to be related to Sean Payton. Payton is viewed as the best coach available on the market, but he hasn't yet made a decision about his future. He has interviewed — or is set to interview — with four of the five teams with vacancies at the head coach spot yet doesn't appear close to agreeing to a deal with any of the teams.
Sporting News
Bengals vs. Chiefs picks, predictions against spread: Why Cincinnati will advance to Super Bowl 57
The Bengals and Chiefs are about to do it again. The two teams that played in last year's AFC championship game have both advanced to this year's AFC championship game. Once again, that matchup will play out in Kansas City. The Chiefs have gone 0-3 against Joe Burrow and the...
Sporting News
Best prop bets for Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game: Over/under picks for the Jalen Hurts, Robbie Gould, more
With only three games remaining in the season, time is ticking for bettors to get action down on the NFL. Since Sunday's Eagles-49ers NFC championship game is projected to be a close contest, some bettors might prefer to risk more of their bankroll into prop markets relative to the side and total.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picks, predictions: Bengals beat Chiefs again, 49ers edge Eagles in championship games
NFL championship weekend is here, and three of the four teams participating are return visitors with the goal of reaching Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12. San Francisco meets Philadelphia in the NFC championship game in the early matchup at 3 p.m. on...
Sporting News
Super Bowl Odds 2023: Eagles, Bengals co-favorites to win Super Bowl 57, Patrick Mahomes tops Super Bowl MVP odds
Heading into the second round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, the Chiefs were listed as the betting favorite to win Super Bowl 57 at +290 on BetMGM. Kansas City was followed by the Bills (+325), 49ers (+400), Eagles (+500), and Bengals (+800). After an exciting round of divisional games, the Bengals and Eagles are now co-favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, but Patrick Mahomes has the shortest odds of taking home Super Bowl MVP honors.
Sporting News
Brock Purdy showed 49ers his best yet in gritty NFC divisional playoff win over Cowboys
Brock Purdy made NFL quarterbacking look much easier than it is in the first six starts of his career. It took until Sunday night's 19-12 NFC divisional playoff win over the Cowboys for him put up poor passing numbers. But given the degree of difficulty vs. Dallas defense, the 49ers seventh-round rookie turned in his best performance yet despite his worst stats.
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Limp-free Chiefs QB 'feeling good,' practices ahead of Bengals game
It's go Mahomes, or go home for the Chiefs this weekend. The good news is, it looks like their QB is on the mend. Patrick Mahomes exited, then re-entered, the Chiefs' divisional round matchup vs. the Jaguars after suffering a high-ankle sprain. While an injury of that nature typically keeps players out for around a month, Mahomes figures to play on Sunday.
Sporting News
Jets' Sauce Gardner has apt NBA player comparison for Bengals' Eli Apple after Twitter beef with Bills
Eli Apple has become one of the most polarizing players in the NFL during the Bengals' success over the last two seasons. Apple, a mercurial cornerback, has been a solid piece in Lou Anarumo's defense and has emerged as the team's top corner with Chidobe Awuzie out for the season. He hasn't been consistent, but he has made plenty of timely defensive plays for Cincinnati.
Sporting News
Bills GM Brandon Beane won't go 'lean' to build team: 'Don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
The Bills have found themselves in a precarious position following Sunday's loss to the Bengals. Their offensive line was clearly outplayed, their wide receivers struggled to find separation, and the Bengals offense had the defense's number all game. The Bills' season ended two days ago, which means the team is...
Sporting News
Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: Kyle Shanahan would be 'very surprised' if 49ers QB practices ahead of Eagles game
Any notion of Jimmy Garoppolo returning from injury to play for the 49ers again this season remains on hold heading into the NFC championship game. Kyle Shanahan on Monday informed reporters that Garoppolo, who was elevated to the starting position in Week 2 of the season, likely will not practice this week ahead of the showdown against the Eagles.
Sporting News
Mel Kiper mock draft 2023: Surprises feature CJ Stroud over Bryce Young, four QBs in top 10 in first projection
Mel Kiper has not seen his shadow, which means mock draft season is officially underway. With the NFL season nearing its end, mock draft season is starting to heat up, and no indicator is finer than the ESPN draft analyst's first projection of the 2023 first round come April. As...
