Minnesota State

Saturday Divisional Round FanDuel Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments

By Nick Musial
Sporting News
 5 days ago
Sporting News

Stefon Diggs doubles down after yelling at Josh Allen, storming out in Bills loss: 'Want me to be okay with losing?'

Stefon Diggs' frustration during the Bills' 27-10 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round couldn't have been more evident. As the Bills dropped in the AFC semifinals for the second year in a row, Diggs -- who had 35 yards on four catches in the game -- was seen yelling at Josh Allen on the sidelines. When the game was over, he exited quickly before being reeled back into the locker room for Sean McDermott's postgame speech, after which he immediately exited again.
Sporting News

Eagles-49ers FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game tournaments

The Eagles host the 49ers on Sunday afternoon to kick off the conference championship round at Lincoln Financial Field Field (3:00 p.m. ET, FOX). Philadelphia currently sits as 2.5-point home favorites, with the total set at 45.5 points, according to BetMGM. For NFL DFS players searching for lineup advice, we've assembled our favorite FanDuel single-game lineup that includes an Eagles-heavy build with just one 49ers' skill position player.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Eagles vs. 49ers: Best Same Game Parlay picks and player props for NFC championship game

Sunday's NFC championship game between the top-seeded Eagles (-2.5) and the second-seeded 49ers is projected to be a close contest throughout with the current spread sitting under a field goal. As is the case with most NFL playoff games, bettors have a multitude of ways to wager on the game, including betting on the side and total, delving into the prop markets, or waiting to make a live bet during the game. For this piece, we've selected some of our favorite prop bets and put together a Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook that will add some intrigue to the matchup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every team after divisional playoffs

Another season of unrealized expectations leads to an offseason of hope for some of the NFL's preeminent franchises. The Bills came up short of their Super Bowl destiny once again as they were manhandled by the Bengals in the divisional round. Buffalo can now look forward to April: they hold the 28th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, with adjustments along their offensive line as a potential priority.
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

Who is Carl Cheffers? NFL's most penalty-happy referee will work Super Bowl 57

The NFL has chosen its officiating crew for Super Bowl 57, and veteran official Carl Cheffers will be granted the spotlight as referee for his third career Super Bowl. NFL fans should prepare to see a lot of him during the league's biggest game of the season. Why? Because Cheffers'...
Sporting News

Sean Payton rumors: Why former Saints coach may not return to NFL sidelines until 2024

The NFL is enduring one of its slowest coach-hiring cycles in recent memory during the 2023 offseason, and it seems to be related to Sean Payton. Payton is viewed as the best coach available on the market, but he hasn't yet made a decision about his future. He has interviewed — or is set to interview — with four of the five teams with vacancies at the head coach spot yet doesn't appear close to agreeing to a deal with any of the teams.
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

Super Bowl Odds 2023: Eagles, Bengals co-favorites to win Super Bowl 57, Patrick Mahomes tops Super Bowl MVP odds

Heading into the second round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, the Chiefs were listed as the betting favorite to win Super Bowl 57 at +290 on BetMGM. Kansas City was followed by the Bills (+325), 49ers (+400), Eagles (+500), and Bengals (+800). After an exciting round of divisional games, the Bengals and Eagles are now co-favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, but Patrick Mahomes has the shortest odds of taking home Super Bowl MVP honors.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Brock Purdy showed 49ers his best yet in gritty NFC divisional playoff win over Cowboys

Brock Purdy made NFL quarterbacking look much easier than it is in the first six starts of his career. It took until Sunday night's 19-12 NFC divisional playoff win over the Cowboys for him put up poor passing numbers. But given the degree of difficulty vs. Dallas defense, the 49ers seventh-round rookie turned in his best performance yet despite his worst stats.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

Patrick Mahomes injury update: Limp-free Chiefs QB 'feeling good,' practices ahead of Bengals game

It's go Mahomes, or go home for the Chiefs this weekend. The good news is, it looks like their QB is on the mend. Patrick Mahomes exited, then re-entered, the Chiefs' divisional round matchup vs. the Jaguars after suffering a high-ankle sprain. While an injury of that nature typically keeps players out for around a month, Mahomes figures to play on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Jets' Sauce Gardner has apt NBA player comparison for Bengals' Eli Apple after Twitter beef with Bills

Eli Apple has become one of the most polarizing players in the NFL during the Bengals' success over the last two seasons. Apple, a mercurial cornerback, has been a solid piece in Lou Anarumo's defense and has emerged as the team's top corner with Chidobe Awuzie out for the season. He hasn't been consistent, but he has made plenty of timely defensive plays for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sporting News

Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: Kyle Shanahan would be 'very surprised' if 49ers QB practices ahead of Eagles game

Any notion of Jimmy Garoppolo returning from injury to play for the 49ers again this season remains on hold heading into the NFC championship game. Kyle Shanahan on Monday informed reporters that Garoppolo, who was elevated to the starting position in Week 2 of the season, likely will not practice this week ahead of the showdown against the Eagles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

