‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Shares What Kevin Costner Is Really Like to Work With
Cole Hauser and Kevin Costner have a close onscreen relationship on Yellowstone, and Hauser says they have a special bond offscreen, too. Hauser plays Yellowstone ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on the show, and Costner plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, who took Rip in when he was young. They have an unshakable bond, and Hauser shares that he and Costner also have a lot in common.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Brecken Merrill Shares Season 1 ‘Baby Tate’ Photo + the Difference Is Incredible [Picture]
Yellowstone actor Brecken Merrill turned to social media to share a throwback photo of himself on the set during Season 1 in 2018, and fans couldn't believe how much he's grown and changed in the years since. The now 14-year-old actor plays Tate Dutton on Yellowstone, and he has most...
Is Kevin Costner Leaving ‘Yellowstone’? Here’s Why Season 5 Could Be His Last
Rumors have been swirling that Yellowstone star Kevin Costner might be leaving the show after Season 5, but is there any substance to them? Read on while we lay out the argument that this could, in fact, be his final year playing the iconic role of John Dutton. Why Would...
PICTURES: Dolly Parton Through the Years
Dolly Parton has been one of country music's most recognizable stars since her entree into the genre in the 1960s. By now, her story is one that is familiar to most country fans: The singer's East Tennessee upbringing wasn't an easy one, but she was able to begin her career on radio shows at a young age and make it to Nashville to pursue a music career when she was 18.
33 Years Ago: Reba McEntire Makes Her Film Debut in ‘Tremors’
Thirty-three years ago today (Jan. 19, 1990) was a career-changing day for Reba McEntire: It was on that date that the singer made her film debut, appearing in the movie Tremors. Tremors, which stars Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward and Michael Gross, is about residents in a small town who are...
Top 10 Dolly Parton Songs
Dolly Parton songs are some of the most beloved of the last 50-plus years of country music. Parton has built one of the biggest careers in country music on the strength of hits in a wide variety of styles, keeping up with the trends and changes in country over the years, but never losing sight of her core appeal.
77 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Is Born in Tennessee
Happy birthday, Dolly Parton! The country music icon was born on this day, Jan. 19, in 1946, in a tiny, one-room cabin in Sevier County, Tenn. Parton was the fourth of 12 children born to parents Robert and Avie; her father reportedly paid the doctor who oversaw her birth with a bag of oatmeal.
103.1 Kickin Country
San Angelo, TX
ABOUT
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
