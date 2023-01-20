Read full article on original website
David Crosby Was Prepping Tour Return: ‘He Hadn’t Lost His Fire’
David Crosby had been preparing to return to touring prior to his death. According to friends and collaborators, the rocker had been rehearsing with an eye towards hitting the road this summer. “David didn’t think he was gonna last for years, which he joked about all the time. But there...
Neil Young to Perform at Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Concert
Neil Young is scheduled to play at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concert in April, marking his first public performance in more than three years. Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday will take place on April 29 and 30 at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, where a wide cast of artists will perform.
Steve Vai, ‘Vai/Gash': Album Review
It's perhaps no surprise that Steve Vai was ready to cut loose a little back in 1991. He'd established his guitar-virtuoso cred during a decade of working with Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth and Whitesnake - arduous, if accomplished, tenures accompanied by various degrees of high-personality drama. He'd recently put his solo career into high gear and was riding high from acclaim for his sophomore effort, 1990's Passion and Warfare. Amid all that, and what came after, Vai/Gash is something of an outlier, a moment of adrenalized abandon that's finally being released nearly 32 years after it was recorded.
Bands Using Teleprompters and Backing Tracks: Is It Cheating?
It was a surprise, if not a shock, back in August 1978 when a prominent Detroit concert promotion firm accused Electric Light Orchestra of using taped enhancements during a pair of stadium concerts. The group had performed Aug. 12-13 at the suburban Pontiac Silverdome and subsequently sued Brass Ring Productions...
Peter Gabriel Details Remix Release Plans for ‘i/o’ Songs
Peter Gabriel has revealed that songs from his upcoming album, i/o, will be released in two different versions. "I'm lucky to have two of the world's best mix engineers; Tchad Blake and Mark 'Spike' Stent, working with me on the music from i/o," Gabriel explained in a message to members of his Full Moon Club. "Rather than choosing only one of their mixes to release, I have decided that people should be able to hear all the great work that they are both doing."
Metallica Announces ’72 Seasons’ Global Premiere Listening Party
Metallica will premiere their new album 72 Seasons with a global listening party in cinemas on April 13, one day before the record's street date. The metal titans have partnered with Trafalgar Releasing — which previously helmed the 2019 cinematic release of Metallica's S&M2 concert — to premiere their 12th album and first since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. Each song on the album will feature a music video and commentary from the band.
Bob Dylan: ‘Fragments: Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17′: Album Review
In hindsight, Bob Dylan's 1997 comeback with Time Out of Mind wasn't so much a remarkable rebound as it was a shouldn't-have-been-so-surprising return of an artist who had been counted out several times over the preceding three decades but never stayed down for long. It happened in the '60s, '70s and '80s, so why should the '90s be any different?
Everything We Know About Dolly Parton’s Rock Album So Far
Dolly Parton has never done things by the book. The fourth of 12 children from an impoverished family in rural Tennessee, Parton moved to Nashville immediately after graduating from high school, determined to launch a career in show business. Before long, songs she'd written made the charts, and she signed her first record deal in 1965 at the age of 19.
