Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
Pro-Trump Commentator Diamond's Cause Of Death Revealed
Lynette Hardaway, of the right-wing duo Diamond and Silk, died of heart disease, according to a death certificate obtained by the Associated Press.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
White House Releases the First-Ever National Strategy to Advance Equity, Justice, and Opportunity for AANHPIs
WASHINGTON — Yesterday, the Biden-Harris Administration released the first-of-its-kind National Strategy to Advance Equity, Justice, and Opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Communities. The AAPI Victory Alliance celebrates this new strategy, prepared by 32 federal agencies and executive departments, for its unprecedented and necessary federal commitment to investing in the needs of all AANHPIs, and looks ahead to the work that still needs to be done.
Speaker McCarthy: A Weakened Leader or Emboldened Survivor?
Like the two most recent Republican speakers, John Boehnerand Paul Ryan, McCarthy takes the helm of a restive, rebellious majority split in much the same way as the party itself, between what’s left of the Grand Old Party conservatives and a new generation of tea party-to-Donald Trump hard-liners preferring almost no big government at all.
HHS Issues New Strengthened Conscience and Religious Nondiscrimination Proposed Rule
Last week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office for Civil Rights, announced a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, entitled Safeguarding the Rights of Conscience as Protected by Federal Statutes, which proposes to restore the longstanding process for the handling of conscience complaints and provide additional safeguards to protect against conscience and religious discrimination.
Congress Considers Bill Making $60K the Minimum Salary for K-12 Teachers
Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.) introduced the American Teacher Act to incentivize states to increase the minimum K-12 teacher salary to $60,000 and adjust inflation. Wilson, the chair of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee, said the financial incentive supports ongoing state efforts to provide competitive wages for teachers...
White House Responds to Migrant Buses Sent to VP Harris’ D.C. Home
The White House has condemned the latest tactic employed by Republican governors, including Texas’ Greg Abbott, and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who have bused migrants across the country to push President Joe Biden toward stricter border policies. The latest incident occurred on Christmas Eve amid sub-freezing temperatures. Three buses...
Seattle Schools Sue Tech Giants Over Social Media Harm
SEATTLE (AP) — The public school district in Seattle has filed a novel lawsuit against the tech giants behind TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat, seeking to hold them accountable for the mental health crisis among youth. Seattle Public Schools filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court. The...
FBI Search Found Six Items Marked Classified in Biden Home
The president voluntarily allowed the FBI into his home, but the lack of a search warrant did not dim the extraordinary nature of the search. It compounded the embarrassment to Biden that started with the disclosure Jan. 12 that the president’s attorneys had found a “small number” of classified records at a former office at the Penn Biden Center in Washington shortly before the midterm elections. Since then, attorneys found six classified documents in Biden’s Wilmington home library from his time as vice president.
New Ballot Measure Aims to Give Tenants More Power in Facing Down Eviction
A recently approved ballot measure will ask voters next May to consider a simple tagline: Eviction court is rigged. The Eviction Representation for All initiative would create a new Tenant Resource office to provide free legal representation to any renters facing eviction. Property owners serving eviction notices would be required to inform tenants about the program.
Dozens of US Schools, Universities Move to Ban TikTok
A growing number of public schools and colleges in the U.S. are moving to ban TikTok – the popular Chinese-owned social media app that allows users to share short videos. They are following the lead of the federal government and several states, that are banishing the social media app because authorities believe foreign governments – specifically China – could use the app to spy on Americans.
The Skanner News
Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT
The Skanner is a website and newspaper published in Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash. Established in 1975, The Skanner News Group has advanced the cause of the Black Press in the Pacific Northwest. Each day The Skanner strives to work in harmony with its mission statement: “Challenging People to Shape a Better Future Now” and at the same time abide by the declared values that are reflected in the mission statement.https://theskanner.com
Comments / 0