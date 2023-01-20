Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving away
A New York witness at Ava reported watching five, circular-shaped objects that quickly changed direction and seemed to ignite at 5:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Are the Amish Planning a Mass Exodus From New York?
A family member who lives in an Upstate New York community where there are several Amish families recently asked me if I knew that many of the Amish in New York are planning a mass exodus as soon as this spring. When I asked why the Amish wanted to leave...
Another New York Marijuana Dispensary Set to Open Very Soon
Governor Hochul announced that New York's second legal pot dispensary is set to open Tuesday, and NBC says this marijuana business will be the first one owned by a New Yorker. Hochul announced in December that 36 businesses in the state had been granted licenses to begin selling recreational cannabis to the general public, as the long wait finally draws to a close.
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio men were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York.
New York Broadcasting Legend Returns To Television
After being off for several months, a Television legend returned to the airwaves. Don had been absent from thousands of televisions across Western New York for a couple of months after he had a cancerous tumor removed. Postles had been off the air for about three months after doctors removed...
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people.
This is Illegal in New York When Blowing Snow in Your Driveway
Now that Mother Nature has finally dumped snow in Central New York, keep this in mind when shoveling your driveway out to avoid fines. Most of us have experienced the frustration of clearing snow from the driveway, only to have the state, county, or city plow throwing some of it back in. Don't retaliate by throwing it back in the road. It's illegal in New York and could lead to fines and jail time.
The Largest Pancake Griddle in the World Can Be Seen in Upstate New York
36 years ago, history was made in Upstate New York when a crowd of nearly 40,000 people came from near and far to witness the making of the world’s largest pancake. The record holding pancake was made in Penn Yan in the Finger Lakes Region on September 27, 1987, and it took a huge team to make it happen.
The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York
New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
How Old Is Too Old To Shovel Snow In New York?
As we get ready for more snow across the area today, you might be winching thinking about having to shovel the driveway and sidewalks.
Museum At Bethel Woods Nominated for 10 Best Travel Awards
If you love music, odds are you enjoy museums dedicated to music. And we have many of those types of museums dotted across the United States. Some of the well-known museums include the Motown Museum in Detroit Michigan, the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum in Nashville Tennesse, The Rock-n-Roll Museum in Cleveland Ohio, and the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans Louisiana. There was once a Bagpipe Museum in Ellicott City Maryland, but apparently, it is gone, for now.
Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings
18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
“Let’s Play Pickleball!” 13 Great Upstate NY Courts to Play
What an odd name for the fastest-growing sport in America! Yep, that's right. Pickleball is sweeping the nation by storm and if you haven't yet heard about it, you're surely about to. This strange mixture of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, is growing in popularity with all age groups, from...
The 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York
I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.
Outstanding Southern Tier Snow Plow Names
In my opinion, one of the most under-appreciated workers are our snowplow workers. They go to work when everyone else is asked to stay home. Without them, it's hard for us to get where we need to go. It could even be more difficult this winter with the NYS DOT...
Did It Really Hit 75 Degrees Last Night In Western New York?
January has been weirdly warm this year, but did it really hit 75 degrees last night?
1 Dead: Tractor-Trailer Drives Off New York State Overpass, Crushes Vehicle
We've learned more information about a terrifying accident in the Lower Hudson Valley. A tractor-trailer fell off an overpass and crushed a car below. Last Wednesday, New York State Police began investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred on I-287 (Cross Westchester Expressway) in the town of Harrison, Westchester County.
This Upstate New York Metropolis Was Named One of the Best Fishing Spots in America
When you think of fishing in New York, what location does you mind take you to? Maybe on a little lake in the Adirondacks or a river near the Canadian border like the St. Lawrence?. While places like the Adirondacks or St. Lawrence River are great, those are not the...
