I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO