ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erin, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Another New York Marijuana Dispensary Set to Open Very Soon

Governor Hochul announced that New York's second legal pot dispensary is set to open Tuesday, and NBC says this marijuana business will be the first one owned by a New Yorker. Hochul announced in December that 36 businesses in the state had been granted licenses to begin selling recreational cannabis to the general public, as the long wait finally draws to a close.
NEW YORK STATE
104.5 The Team

2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood

Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Broadcasting Legend Returns To Television

After being off for several months, a Television legend returned to the airwaves. Don had been absent from thousands of televisions across Western New York for a couple of months after he had a cancerous tumor removed. Postles had been off the air for about three months after doctors removed...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

This is Illegal in New York When Blowing Snow in Your Driveway

Now that Mother Nature has finally dumped snow in Central New York, keep this in mind when shoveling your driveway out to avoid fines. Most of us have experienced the frustration of clearing snow from the driveway, only to have the state, county, or city plow throwing some of it back in. Don't retaliate by throwing it back in the road. It's illegal in New York and could lead to fines and jail time.
NEW YORK STATE
Hot 99.1

The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York

New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
VERMONT STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

Museum At Bethel Woods Nominated for 10 Best Travel Awards

If you love music, odds are you enjoy museums dedicated to music. And we have many of those types of museums dotted across the United States. Some of the well-known museums include the Motown Museum in Detroit Michigan, the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum in Nashville Tennesse, The Rock-n-Roll Museum in Cleveland Ohio, and the New Orleans Jazz Museum in New Orleans Louisiana. There was once a Bagpipe Museum in Ellicott City Maryland, but apparently, it is gone, for now.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York

I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy