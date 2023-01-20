ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
28 David Crosby Collaborations

David Crosby may not have played real good for free, as Joni Mitchell once sang. But he did play, and sing, real good, which is one of the reasons his catalog includes myriad moments beyond his own recorded work, as a solo artist or with his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bands such as the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash.
Neil Young to Perform at Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Concert

Neil Young is scheduled to play at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concert in April, marking his first public performance in more than three years. Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie’s 90th Birthday will take place on April 29 and 30 at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, where a wide cast of artists will perform.
Anthony ‘Top’ Topham, Founding Yardbirds Guitarist, Dead at 75

Anthony 'Top' Topham, the founding guitarist of the Yardbirds, has died at the age of 75. The rocker’s passing was confirmed via a statement from his publicist. "Sanderson Rasjid, born Antony ‘Top’ Topham passed away peacefully on Monday, January 23rd surrounded by his family,” it read in part. “Born in London on July 3rd 1947, he was 75 years old and had been fighting dementia in his final years.”
Steve Vai, ‘Vai/Gash': Album Review

It's perhaps no surprise that Steve Vai was ready to cut loose a little back in 1991. He'd established his guitar-virtuoso cred during a decade of working with Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth and Whitesnake - arduous, if accomplished, tenures accompanied by various degrees of high-personality drama. He'd recently put his solo career into high gear and was riding high from acclaim for his sophomore effort, 1990's Passion and Warfare. Amid all that, and what came after, Vai/Gash is something of an outlier, a moment of adrenalized abandon that's finally being released nearly 32 years after it was recorded.
Everything We Know About Dolly Parton’s Rock Album So Far

Dolly Parton has never done things by the book. The fourth of 12 children from an impoverished family in rural Tennessee, Parton moved to Nashville immediately after graduating from high school, determined to launch a career in show business. Before long, songs she'd written made the charts, and she signed her first record deal in 1965 at the age of 19.
Def Leppard’s ‘Pyromania’ at 40: The Story Behind Every Song

Released on Jan. 20, 1983, Def Leppard's Pyromania changed the game for hard-rock acts with pop aspirations by providing a blueprint for how to make metallic music sound huge, not just loud. There were some very specific elements required to build this particular beast. It helped to have, for example,...
Metallica Announces ’72 Seasons’ Global Premiere Listening Party

Metallica will premiere their new album 72 Seasons with a global listening party in cinemas on April 13, one day before the record's street date. The metal titans have partnered with Trafalgar Releasing — which previously helmed the 2019 cinematic release of Metallica's S&M2 concert — to premiere their 12th album and first since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. Each song on the album will feature a music video and commentary from the band.
Bob Dylan: ‘Fragments: Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17′: Album Review

In hindsight, Bob Dylan's 1997 comeback with Time Out of Mind wasn't so much a remarkable rebound as it was a shouldn't-have-been-so-surprising return of an artist who had been counted out several times over the preceding three decades but never stayed down for long. It happened in the '60s, '70s and '80s, so why should the '90s be any different?
Ian Hunter Announces Star-Stuffed New Album, ‘Defiance Part 1′

Ian Hunter has announced a new star-filled new album, Defiance Part 1, which will arrive on April 21. The LP features guest appearances by Johnny Depp, Joe Elliott, Billy Gibbons, Duff McKagan, Todd Rundgren, Slash, Jeff Tweedy, Robert Trujillo, Waddy Wachtel, Brad Whitford, Dean DeLeo, and Robert De Leo and Eric Kretz (of Stone Temple Pilots). The late Jeff Beck and Taylor Hawkins are on it, too.
Darkness Wanted to Write ‘Stupidest Song Ever’

The Darkness siblings Justin and Dan Hawkins recently looked back at their signature hit “I Believe in a Thing Called Love,” with singer Justin saying it referenced the main addiction of his life. Taken from their debut album Permission to Land, the song became a global success in...
Why Lou Gramm Refused Payment for Bryan Adams Backing Vocals

Bryan Adams called on Lou Gramm for help while working on what would be his breakthrough album – and the Foreigner vocalist was happy to oblige. In fact, Gramm said he refused payment for the work. What remains unclear is when and how it all happened, since Adams’ recollection...
Peter Gabriel Details Remix Release Plans for ‘i/o’ Songs

Peter Gabriel has revealed that songs from his upcoming album, i/o, will be released in two different versions. "I'm lucky to have two of the world's best mix engineers; Tchad Blake and Mark 'Spike' Stent, working with me on the music from i/o," Gabriel explained in a message to members of his Full Moon Club. "Rather than choosing only one of their mixes to release, I have decided that people should be able to hear all the great work that they are both doing."
Bowie’s ‘Ziggy Stardust’ Gets Reggae Makeover on New Tribute LP

David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars will receive a reggae makeover on a forthcoming tribute album titled Ziggy Stardub, courtesy of the Easy Star All-Stars collective. Helmed by producer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist and Easy Star Records co-founder Michael Goldwasser, Ziggy Stardub will feature...
