Read full article on original website
Related
Betty L Paylor obituary 1937~2023
Betty L Paylor, 85, of Newville passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in her home. She was born August 13, 1937 in McConnellsburg, PA a daughter of the late Duane and Maude Garland Daniels. Mrs. Paylor had worked for the Commonwealth of PA, Hertz Rental Car, and Carolina Freight. She...
Robert J “Bob” Willhide 1933~2023
Mr. Robert J “Bob” Willhide, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the retirement home. Born January 2, 1933 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late H. Albert and Neva N. (Snowberger) Willhide. Mr....
Samuel “Sam” M Gardner 1948~2023
Samuel “Sam” M Gardner, age 74, of Chambersburg PA, passed away on January 21, 2023. He was born November 6, 1948 in Waynesboro. Sam graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School in 1966. Early in his working career he began at the former J.J. Newberry Co. In 1969,...
C Howard Cline obituary 1933~2023
C Howard Cline, 89, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in the Shook Home, Chambersburg. He was born and lived most of his life in Fountaindale, PA. He was the son of the late Clarence A. and Evelyn (Pittinger) Cline. He was a graduate of Washington Township...
Richard Charles “Rick” Derrick 1956~2023
Richard Charles “Rick” Derrick, 66, of Big Cove Tannery, PA passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at his residence. Rick was born in Takoma Park, MD on July 9, 1956, the son of the late Anna (Beninghove) and Robert Milton Derrick. He was the husband of Nannette Marie...
Judith Norene Capello obituary 1944~2023
Judith Norene Capello, 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania went home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2023, at Chambersburg Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on August 4, 1944, in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania to Harry John Newell and Florence Louise...
Maude M Thomas obituary 1926~2023
Maude M Thomas, age 96, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Maude was born on September 21, 1926, in Wells Tannery, PA, the daughter of the late Caulder Dickinson and Flo Truax Dickinson. Maude married the late...
Janice H Steiger obituary 1929~2023
Janice H Steiger, 93, of Mercersburg, PA, died January 18, 2023. Born August 17, 1929 in Mercersburg, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Hazel (Trumpower) Heinbaugh. Janice was a graduate of Mercersburg High School., class of 1947. She married Henry A. Steiger on May 26, 1951.
Wilbur J McNew obituary 1946~2023
Wilbur J McNew, 76, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 6, 1946 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Wilbur H. and Emma (Rhone) McNew. He was employed as a truck driver for 52 years working for various companies...
Doris J Nagle Monn obituary 1931~2023
Doris J Nagle Monn, 91, of Fairfield passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Gardens at Gettysburg, PA. She was born August 27, 1931 in Littlestown, PA the daughter of the late Raymond and Marion Hawk Reed. Her husband, Robert E. Monn died May, 2022. Doris and her husband...
Larry Bruce Holtry obituary 1951~2023
Larry Bruce Holtry, 71, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his home. Born February 18, 1951, in Chambersburg, he was the son of Naomi Mae Swartz Holtry and the late Bruce Leroy Holtry. Larry was a 1969 graduate of Shippensburg High School. He was employed as...
DNA Identifies Woman Killed in 87 Turnpike Crash
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop T announced today it closed a 35-year-old case by identifying the victim of a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Linda Jean McClure, 26, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed at mile marker 119.4 eastbound, in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County, on October 22, 1987. The tractor-trailer caught fire after striking the fuel tank of another semi-trailer truck, killing McClure and her driver.
Spam Calls to Business Falsely Representing Chambersburg Police
Within the past week, the Chambersburg Police Department has responded to two local businesses regarding scam phone calls purporting to be from the Chambersburg Police Department “Counterfeit or Fraud Division”. In both recent cases, the employees realized the call was a scam and ended the call. In past cases, businesses have been asked to pay a “fine” for allegedly accepting counterfeit currency or some other fictious violation.
DCI to once again cure the mid-winter blues with 2023 IceFest celebration
For more than 20 years, thousands of tri-state residents and beyond have marveled at the intricate ice sculptures lining Main Street in downtown Chambersburg during the last weekend in January. Downtown Chambersburg Inc. along with the Downtown Business Council of Chambersburg, and the Council for the Arts will once again...
Chambersburg Police Department Recognized for Excellence
The Chambersburg Police Department announced that it has been recognized for excellence in policy management and training for the third consecutive year by Lexipol, the nation’s leading provider of policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants. The Lexipol Connect program tracks CPD’s performance on five...
Deed transfers January 11-17, 2023
Deed Transfers for January 11th to 17th, 2023, are public records. These records are in the Franklin County Register and Recorder’s office.
High School Sports: Southern Fulton Defeated by Everett
Southern Fulton fell to the Everett Warriors Monday night 51-14. The Indians (6-9, 6-7 ICC) struggled to work the ball on offense and were sluggish on defense. The Indians will return to their home court for a matchup against Forbes Road Thursday, January 26.
SU Men’s Basketball drops physical clash at Millersville
The Shippensburg University men’s basketball team overcame a 17-point deficit in the first half on Monday night to gain a lead in the second half, but homestanding Millersville rallied for a 56-55 victory over the Raiders in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division clash at Pucillo Gymnasium.
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0