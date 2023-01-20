ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Salina Post

Russia warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armored vehicles, air defense systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested. "Supplies of offensive weapons...
WASHINGTON STATE
Salina Post

Lawyer: Classified documents found at Mike Pence's home

NEW YORK (AP) — Documents with classified markings were discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence 's Indiana residence last week, his lawyer says, the latest in a string of recoveries of papers meant to be treated with utmost sensitivity from the homes of current and former top U.S. officials.
INDIANA STATE
Salina Post

Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban

WASHINGTON (AP) —Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump's personal account after a two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection. The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules.
WASHINGTON STATE
Salina Post

Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior Democrats, dismayed by a steady stream of startling disclosures, expressed criticism Sunday of how President Joe Biden handled classified material after leaving office as vice president and disappointment that the White House has not been more forthcoming with the public. Lawmakers who might have anticipated...
ILLINOIS STATE
Salina Post

Today in History - Jan. 23

Today is Monday, Jan. 23, the 23rd day of 2023. There are 342 days left in the year. On Jan. 23, 1964, the 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution, eliminating the poll tax in federal elections, was ratified as South Dakota became the 38th state to endorse it. On...
KENTUCKY STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

