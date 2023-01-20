Read full article on original website
You Need To Visit New Jersey’s Best Classic Restaurants in 2023
One of the great passions of the residents of New Jersey is trying some of the best restaurants New Jersey has to offer, and with a new year beginning, it's time to start making plans to eat at some great ones. The great thing about the food scene in New...
22 Reasons Why New Jersey Is The Best State in the USA
We've put together a list of what makes New Jersey great - and not one of them has to do with politics! (Yay! This article is politics-free!) 1. New Jersey has more pizza places per capita than the state of New York. We love pizza!. 2. The first Miss America...
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey
A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
New Jersey’s Best Small Town is One of the Coolest in America
This is a fun article especially if you love to travel here in the United States. It's the coolest small town in America and we have our selection right here in New Jersey for you to check out. When it comes to Jersey we have many "cool" small towns to...
Study Reveals That New Jersey Is Actually Not A Grumpy State After All
Let’s not waste any time debating if the fine folks in New Jersey can be grumpy. We all know we can be. The question simply becomes just how grumpy we actually get, and the research may just surprise you. There are so many things we encounter over the course...
Legendary New Jersey Motel Named Among America’s Best
New Jersey is not just home for many of us, it’s also the home of some of our most cherished childhood memories, like the ones we have about those great family summer vacations and some of those great Jersey Shore motels we stayed in. There was nothing more amazing...
OUCH! Baby Is 2 Feet Tall, 16 lbs At Birth Almost Beating New Jersey’s Biggest
This Brazilian baby came into the world and almost made history. Mama Cleidine Santos deserves the best Mother’s Day present money can buy after carrying a 16-pound baby that was 2 feet tall at birth! If you can believe it, we grew an even bigger one in New Jersey right in Toms River!
Explore this Magnificent New Jersey Castle that Once Housed a Cult
I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore! I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
This Is New Jersey’s Best Vacation Spot To Get Away From People
Sometimes you go on vacation to get away from it all and spend quality time with friends and family, other times you're trying to just get away from as many people as possible!. When I go on vacations, which is, unfortunately, less than I'd like, I'm a big fan of...
The ‘Best’ Tourist Attraction in New Jersey is Pretty But Predictable
When you have "newbies" visit Jersey, which attractions do you insist on taking them to?. These are the places that make visitors shed all of those "things" that they've heard about us. I know, Jersey has some not-so-nice things said about it. Shocking. From landmarks to destinations, NJ is chock...
The Absolute Best Authentic Irish Pubs in New Jersey
New Jersey is known for its heritage. While the Italian history in the Garden State is strong, so is the Irish history. With a name like Matt Ryan, it doesn't take a genius to figure out where my ancestors are from. Not too long ago I did one of those...
Best Hotels of New Jersey For You to Enjoy in 2023
I love to travel, I haven't since the Pandemic, but I am looking forward to getting back to it now. It's always fun to go out and explore and see new sights and have great new experiences. It's also fun to stay at beautiful hotels, obviously because who wants to stay in a lousy hotel? This article hopes to give you some of the "best" hotels here in New Jersey to visit.
New Jersey’s Most Popular “Dish” is One of the Most Delicious in America
This article is a look at the top "dish" or "recipe" in New Jersey. It stems from an article by Familyminded.com which features the best "family recipe" from each state in America. For example, New York's "dish" is pizza. "From the crispy crust, to the perfection of the sauce, to...
Stunning New Jersey Town Named One Of The Prettiest In America
When we say New Jersey has some of the most beautiful towns, we may think it’s because we love New Jersey and we live here, but when a major publication lists one of our towns as one of the most beautiful in America, it’s a really big deal.
Helpful Advice If You Still Have Your Old New Jersey Plates
If you've ever had to get Jersey plates on your vehicle, do you know what you're supposed to do with your old plates?. Here's a pro tip for you; you aren't supposed to hold onto your old vehicle plates or toss them in the trash. For some, this may seem...
The Top Google Searches About NJ Prove We’re The “It” Girl
New Jersey is one of those places that everyone just loves to make fun of. We’ll always be the brunt of the joke, but in reality, we know everyone is just obsessed with us. We really have it all here. During the winters if you want to go skiing in the Poconos, you’re so close.
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
The Splatter Room in NJ Is The Perfect Valentine’s Day Date
I think this may actually be the coolest date night ever. I’ve seen plenty of date night ideas to do in New Jersey and of course, they’re all cool. *In our area alone there are paint and sip classes, bowling, movies, cooking classes, axe throwing and so much more.
One New Jersey City Ranked Best In The Country For First-Time Homebuyers
Buying a home for the first time can be pretty tough but knowing the best place in New Jersey to buy for first-time home buyers is a plus. New Jersey is a state filled with so many gorgeous homes from beachside mansions to quaint downtown townhomes, to some pretty unique custom homes.
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
