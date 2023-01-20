ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

All Five Bodies Recovered From Saturday House Fire

The bodies of two adults and three children have been recovered from a fatal house fire Saturday morning near Capitol Forest, the Thurston County Coroner said Tuesday. Medical examinations are set for Friday, he said. Although the Thurston County Coroner hasn't officially identified those who died, a relative has identified...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Vigil Marks 16th Anniversary of Thurston County Woman’s Murder

Friends and family of Karen Bodine gathered Sunday evening at the gravel lot near Rochester where her body was found exactly 16 years prior to celebrate Bodine’s life and raise awareness for her ongoing case. Authorities have ruled Bodine’s cause of death strangulation but have not made an arrest...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Three Bodies Recovered Sunday From Fatal House Fire Near Capitol Forest, Coroner Says

Three bodies have been recovered from the site of a Saturday morning house fire that killed five people near Capitol Forest, the Thurston County Coroner said Sunday. Two bodies still need to be recovered from the home in the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Road Southwest, at the entrance to the state forest. Officially identifying those who died could take time, Coroner Gary Warnock said.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Girls Hoops AP Poll: Not Much Movement in Latest Polls

*Note: The AP Poll is released weekly by eligible Washington high school reporters across the state, voting on the top-10 basketball programs in each classification. The poll is released every Wednesday afternoon until the end of the regular season. Division 4A. School Record Points Last Week. 1. Camas (7) 14-2...
SEATTLE, WA
In Loving Memory of Robert Hansen: 1953 -2022

Bob was born Robert Gordon Hansen on Jan. 30, 1953, at Renton Hospital, in Renton, Washington, the first child of Harold (Chet) and Doris Hansen. Bob was a gifted man whose passions were pottery, pastoring, plants, and during the last 20 years or more, writing. He owned a home-based business as a self-employed Christmas tree farmer and wholesale nurseryman. He also authored dozens of books and stories, many of them in the realm of Christian allegory, with very imaginative characters and settings.
RENTON, WA
Bills Push for Improving Salmon Habitat, Removing Barriers

Starting at The Olympia Ballroom in the state capital’s historic district, students from across Washington carried inflatable orcas and salmon as they marched through the streets of Olympia to the steps of the legislative building. Chanting “Save our salmon,” members of the Washington Youth Ocean and River Conservation Alliance...
OLYMPIA, WA
Woman Receives Tenino High School Diploma 42 Years After Finishing High School

Olympia resident Jill Hammond, formerly Jill Leitzke, finally received her high school diploma from Tenino High School more than four decades after completing her classes. The Tenino School District presented her diploma at its regular board meeting held Monday night. “I want to thank you very much,” Hammond said to...
OLYMPIA, WA
T-Birds Stifle, Run Past Tigers

Tumwater: Waltermeyer 14. Sumrok 13, Woods 8, Larson 6, Brewer 4, Ahrens 4, Moody 4, Lee 4, Simmons 3, Beebe 3, Fields 2. Centralia: Babka 8, Ritchey 4, Sprague 3, Erickson 2. The Tumwater girls basketball team got all the scoring it would need in the eight minutes immediately following tip-off Tuesday in Centralia, dominating the Tigers 65-17 in a 2A EvCo matchup.
CENTRALIA, WA
Tenino Offense Stagnant in Loss to Grizzlies

TENINO — Things went from slow to stopped on offense for the Tenino boys basketball team at the wrong time Tuesday, as the Beavers saw their shot at a 1A Evergreen title fade significantly in a 47-33 loss to Hoquiam. “I think we got down a little bit, just...
TENINO, WA

