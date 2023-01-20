Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Related
Chronicle
Two Arrested, Stolen Car Recovered Following High-Speed Escape Attempt in Grays Harbor County
Two suspects were arrested after attempting to escape the Aberdeen Police Department following a tip about possible intoxicated driving at a local convenience store. Roger James Spike-Like, 35, of King County, and Kyra Ashley Jane Olson, 25, of Pierce County were arrested Monday afternoon and are currently awaiting formal charges in the Aberdeen city jail.
Chronicle
All Five Bodies Recovered From Saturday House Fire
The bodies of two adults and three children have been recovered from a fatal house fire Saturday morning near Capitol Forest, the Thurston County Coroner said Tuesday. Medical examinations are set for Friday, he said. Although the Thurston County Coroner hasn't officially identified those who died, a relative has identified...
Chronicle
Vigil Marks 16th Anniversary of Thurston County Woman’s Murder
Friends and family of Karen Bodine gathered Sunday evening at the gravel lot near Rochester where her body was found exactly 16 years prior to celebrate Bodine’s life and raise awareness for her ongoing case. Authorities have ruled Bodine’s cause of death strangulation but have not made an arrest...
Chronicle
Thurston County Police Looking for Robbery Suspect Who Displayed Knife, Charged at Employee
Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of robbery at the Home Depot store on Marvin Road. The man entered the store Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to police, then prepared to steal items from the store. When the man was confronted by a loss prevention...
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
Chronicle
Three Bodies Recovered Sunday From Fatal House Fire Near Capitol Forest, Coroner Says
Three bodies have been recovered from the site of a Saturday morning house fire that killed five people near Capitol Forest, the Thurston County Coroner said Sunday. Two bodies still need to be recovered from the home in the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Road Southwest, at the entrance to the state forest. Officially identifying those who died could take time, Coroner Gary Warnock said.
Chronicle
‘Kids Don’t Just Disappear’: Oakley Carlson Gathering Draws Dozens of Supporters
Despite temperatures in the mid to high 30 degrees, the cold weather was the last thought on anyone’s mind who gathered outside the Grays Harbor County Jail in Montesano on Sunday, Jan. 22. For the dozens of people carrying signs or megaphones, the only subject on their mind was Oakley Carlson.
Chronicle
Girls Hoops AP Poll: Not Much Movement in Latest Polls
*Note: The AP Poll is released weekly by eligible Washington high school reporters across the state, voting on the top-10 basketball programs in each classification. The poll is released every Wednesday afternoon until the end of the regular season. Division 4A. School Record Points Last Week. 1. Camas (7) 14-2...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Robert Hansen: 1953 -2022
Bob was born Robert Gordon Hansen on Jan. 30, 1953, at Renton Hospital, in Renton, Washington, the first child of Harold (Chet) and Doris Hansen. Bob was a gifted man whose passions were pottery, pastoring, plants, and during the last 20 years or more, writing. He owned a home-based business as a self-employed Christmas tree farmer and wholesale nurseryman. He also authored dozens of books and stories, many of them in the realm of Christian allegory, with very imaginative characters and settings.
Chronicle
Bills Push for Improving Salmon Habitat, Removing Barriers
Starting at The Olympia Ballroom in the state capital’s historic district, students from across Washington carried inflatable orcas and salmon as they marched through the streets of Olympia to the steps of the legislative building. Chanting “Save our salmon,” members of the Washington Youth Ocean and River Conservation Alliance...
Chronicle
Thurston County Commissioners to Discuss Wireless Code Changes in Feb. 7 Public Hearing
Changes to Thurston County’s wireless communication code will be up for consideration by the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) during a public hearing scheduled for Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in room 110 of The Atrium, according to a Thurston County news release. The Atrium is located at 3000...
Chronicle
Woman Receives Tenino High School Diploma 42 Years After Finishing High School
Olympia resident Jill Hammond, formerly Jill Leitzke, finally received her high school diploma from Tenino High School more than four decades after completing her classes. The Tenino School District presented her diploma at its regular board meeting held Monday night. “I want to thank you very much,” Hammond said to...
Chronicle
T-Birds Stifle, Run Past Tigers
Tumwater: Waltermeyer 14. Sumrok 13, Woods 8, Larson 6, Brewer 4, Ahrens 4, Moody 4, Lee 4, Simmons 3, Beebe 3, Fields 2. Centralia: Babka 8, Ritchey 4, Sprague 3, Erickson 2. The Tumwater girls basketball team got all the scoring it would need in the eight minutes immediately following tip-off Tuesday in Centralia, dominating the Tigers 65-17 in a 2A EvCo matchup.
Chronicle
Tenino Offense Stagnant in Loss to Grizzlies
TENINO — Things went from slow to stopped on offense for the Tenino boys basketball team at the wrong time Tuesday, as the Beavers saw their shot at a 1A Evergreen title fade significantly in a 47-33 loss to Hoquiam. “I think we got down a little bit, just...
Comments / 1