Bob was born Robert Gordon Hansen on Jan. 30, 1953, at Renton Hospital, in Renton, Washington, the first child of Harold (Chet) and Doris Hansen. Bob was a gifted man whose passions were pottery, pastoring, plants, and during the last 20 years or more, writing. He owned a home-based business as a self-employed Christmas tree farmer and wholesale nurseryman. He also authored dozens of books and stories, many of them in the realm of Christian allegory, with very imaginative characters and settings.

