Read full article on original website
Related
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Samsung's paltry Galaxy S23 preorder bonus sends the wrong message to its most loyal customers
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As Commerce Editor for Android Police, balancing the myriad array of price histories and deals for anything and everything tech-related you can buy isn't just part of the job, it's a skill I've spent a decade honing. And more important than being able to spot a good deal is being able to recognize an inadequate or disingenuous "deal" — promotions that masquerade as deals (while just being what a 2019 product should be sold at in 2023), jacking up the "list price" in order to make the normal cost look discounted, or trying to sell you something you should not be buying at all in 2023 (like basically anything that charges over micro USB). These are what I hunt because they not only waste my time, they waste your money if I can't stop you.
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Latest Galaxy Watch update brings new smart home controls to your wrist
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung continues to invest in connecting its smartwatch platform to smart home devices in order to expand its ecosystem. The company doubled down on these efforts five years ago when it released the SmartThings app for the Gear S3 and Gear Sport, and it hasn't looked back since. The app literally put smart home controls on users' wrists, allowing them to adjust thermostats or adjust ambient lighting without taking their phones out of their pockets. Samsung is now expanding its SmartThings ecosystem to include additional devices such as Ring and Nest cameras, as well as other smart home products.
Google Pixel 7 and 6 are finally getting the January 2023 Play system update
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google has been rolling out monthly Play system updates for a few years now. Beginning in January 2022, the company started publishing detailed changelogs highlighting everything new in these releases. The problem is that despite being a monthly update, they don't always roll out every month. The December 2022 Play system update never made it to Pixel devices, and while Google published the January 2023 update's release notes right at the beginning of the month, the build was nowhere to be seen. Three weeks into January, Pixel 6 and 7 owners report getting the latest Play system build.
Pixel Launcher search is broken in Android 13’s latest release
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google tests out the best new Android features with QPR Beta builds exclusive to Pixel phones. However, beta builds are test mules and sometimes, they have bugs. The new Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 is no different. It fixes problems with 5G connectivity and Bluetooth but also seems to include a bug triggered by the Pixel Launcher search, which makes the Pixel Launcher crash repeatedly, rendering nearly useless.
Samsung Galaxy A53 vs. Galaxy A14 5G: Which budget phone is right for you?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a midrange phone, so you'll pay more than the A14 5G; however, that extra money comes with great perks like a better camera system, more power and RAM, and a better display.
Samsung Wallet is now available in 8 more countries
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In May 2022, Google optimized its payment platforms and converted the legacy version of Google Pay into Google Wallet. A month later, Samsung combined the best aspects of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass into one app called Samsung Wallet. However, the availability of the Korean brand’s latest creation was geographically limited. That’s been gradually changing, and now Samsung Wallet is expanding to eight new markets around the world.
How to use gesture navigation on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google stuck to Android's classic 3-button navigation system for a long time. In 2019, things started to change with the introduction of two-button navigation in Android 9.
Google’s making major changes to the way Android works in India
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google has come under the gun for anti-competitive practices in recent years. The United States Department of Justice filed a major antitrust lawsuit against the company over its digital ad dominance this week, following an earlier suit about alleged abuse of market share in the search segment. But it’s not just Google’s online presence facing legal scrutiny — the company’s Android policies were deemed monopolistic in India, and now, major changes are in store for the world’s largest mobile operating system.
What is Google Meet?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Video calling apps are often used for personal and professional reasons. The popular video calling apps that most people have heard of are Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Apple FaceTime. Other than FaceTime, these apps are mainly used for professional purposes.
Android 14 to add more APK sideloading restrictions
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It feels like Android 13 hasn’t been out all that long, but Google is already preparing to launch Android 14 to power the next generation of excellent smartphones. We can expect a developer preview in a month or two, so the company already needs to prepare some code ahead of the public release. One of these code changes has just been spotted, and it looks like Android 14 will prevent you from installing and sideloading apps that target outdated versions of Android on your devices.
Google Chrome is shoving previous search queries into your new tab page
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Chrome’s new tab page is probably the most visited place in your browser, ahead of any websites. Many people also have it set as their Chrome homepage. That’s why changes to this important part of the browser are not made lightly, and Google is careful not to change the formula too much. The biggest change to the page on Android was probably the introduction of the Discover feed, which added personalized news recommendations for you. Now, Google is experimenting with another addition: Quick access to recent searches.
OnePlus 10T vs. Nord N20 5G: Which phone is right for you?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The OnePlus 10T is a powerhouse with its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, with a sleek design and incredibly fast charging. It doesn't have the best cameras you'll find in a smartphone, but its raw performance more than makes up for that.
Will the Galaxy S23 series mark an end to Exynos? Samsung's Texas-sized answer is 'no'
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Discerning Galaxy and Pixel phone owners haven't been pleased with the performance of Samsung's Exynos SoC. So hasn't Samsung. Every generation, some achievement gap gets benchmarked onto the public record and the people who care (including those who notice above-average degradation over the long term) might steer their savings towards another phone brand, perhaps one with silicon fabricated by rival TSMC — basically the source for mobile APs at the moment. But despite regular failures and a number of recent strategic retreats on this front, Samsung remains committed to a $17 billion multi-year bet it can do better with a new factory in the United States.
The global OnePlus 11 won’t charge as fast as its Chinese sibling
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The increasing reliance of OnePlus on Oppo over the last couple of years has pushed the brand to lose its identity, both in terms of software and hardware. The OnePlus 11 could be the phone that helps the company redeem itself, but for that, it will have to first reach the hands of more people. While the OnePlus 11’s international launch is still a couple of weeks away, a new leak suggests that its global variant won’t charge quite as quickly as the initial Chinese model — but not so slow that it should be a deal-breaker for anyone.
OnePlus just confirmed a second 11-series phone launching next month
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OnePlus is all set to announce the OnePlus 11 for international markets at its event scheduled for February 7. While we know that the Buds Pro 2 earbuds will also accompany the phone, so far we had only been expecting that single handset. Now some new teasers point to the presence of a second phone, and rather than a OnePlus 11 Pro like you might be hoping for, it looks like some markets will instead be getting the upper mid-range OnePlus 11R.
Weekend poll: Do you use Bluetooth trackers?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. I have an admission to make. Since my college days, one of my worst habits has been constantly misplacing my keys and my wallet. It's not that I leave them in places where they could get stolen, but instead, I'm always forgetting to grab them when I head out of the house. Thankfully, Buffalo's cold, harsh winters allow me to leave my car keys and wallet in my coat pocket, while a smart lock has made worrying about house keys a thing of the past.
Waze is nearly ready for Android Auto's latest redesign
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. After a months-long delay, Android Auto's new redesign finally hit the road a few weeks ago. After a short beta period, Google announced its new dashboard look — previously codenamed Coolwalk — for in-car displays was ready for primetime. Unfortunately, it has yet to rollout to everyone weeks after an announcement, but there could be a silver lining in those sluggish server-side updates. If you're a dedicated Waze user, your favorite navigation app might be ready before the Android Auto redesign even reaches your car.
Spiritfarer Netflix Games guide: Ferrying to the afterlife on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Playdigious (Dead Cells, Streets of Rage 4) puts forth another fantastic mobile port, this time exclusively hosted on Netflix Games, Netflix's prized platform for top-quality mobile games. Spiritfarer lets Netflix subscribers assume the role of Stella, a ferry master who guides while comforting the deceased heading into the afterlife. But much like the bathhouse ghosts in Spirited Away, the wandering souls in Netflix's Spiritfarer are fussy and demanding, which is why we put together this handy guide to aid players with resource collection and sim management on their favorite Android phones and tablets.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0