beckershospitalreview.com
Teen opioid deaths continue to rise, but buprenorphine prescriptions decline by 45%: CDC
Despite the increase in adolescent and teen opioid-related deaths, the dispensing rate of buprenorphine decreased by 45 percent between 2015 and 2020 in individuals younger than 19, according to a study published Jan. 24 in Pediatrics. During the same time period, the proportion of adults 20 and older prescribed buprenorphine,...
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS Health debuts new virtual primary care
CVS Health launched new virtual care offerings Jan. 23 focused on primary care and mental health services. CVS Health Virtual Primary Care includes pre-scheduled primary care and mental health visits as well as on-demand services. All Aetna commercial members in fully-insured and self-insured health plans can use the virtual care platform.
beckershospitalreview.com
Cleveland Clinic pharmacy leader doubts Amazon's RxPass as disruptor
Cleveland Clinic's Jeff Rosner doubts RxPass, Amazon Pharmacy's new $5 prescription subscription service, will make waves. "This prescription service joins other programs that provide heavy discounts on certain generic medications. While it is a new offering, it is unlikely to be particularly disruptive," Mr. Rosner, executive director of pharmacy sourcing and supply chain analytics, said in a statement. "This is because other large chain pharmacies are already significantly discounting these drugs — many times to less than $5 or potentially even free."
beckershospitalreview.com
How Dollar General is testing the waters of rural healthcare
Dollar General is leveraging its store locations to bring more healthcare access to rural America, Pymnts reported Jan. 23. Dollar General recently announced that it would offer preventive care, urgent care and chronic condition management services to customers at three locations in Tennessee, with DocGo On-Demand in charge of operating the mobile clinics.
beckershospitalreview.com
BlackCat ransomware group attacks 2nd healthcare vendor in a matter of days
BlackCat, a "triple-extortion" ransomware group that combines ransomware attacks with threats to leak data and disable websites, attacked pharmacy management services firm PharmaCare Services, GovInfoSecurity reported Jan. 23. PharmaCare Services, which provides pharmacy management and consulting services, appeared on the Russian-based ransomware group's leak site. The attack comes after BlackCat...
beckershospitalreview.com
Meet the 3 PBMs partnered with Mark Cuban's pharmacy
After Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. rerouted plans and partnered with a pharmacy benefit manager in September, the 1-year-old online pharmacy has grabbed two similar deals. The company chose Rightway, EmsanaRx and RxPreferred Benefits because "they pass through our pricing as is," Mr. Cuban told Becker's. On the company's site, Cost Plus calls itself "unPBM" because there are "no rebates or off-shore entities to be found here."
