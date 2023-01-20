RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday marked the one year anniversary of Morning Break! It’s also the one year of KOLO Cooks with Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes. For this special celebratory episode, Chapin wanted to recreate one of his most infamous KOLO Cooks dishes... the smash burger! Back in February 2022, Chapin’s smash burgers caused so much smoke that the fire alarms in the building went off, the fire department came to our rescue and the bosses were not too happy with us. However, it’s been nearly a year and we’re still on air so I don’t think anyone is getting fired any time soon.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO