Family Owned
Two teenagers in the hospital after shootout in Carson City.
Baker’s Mark: Amy Garcia creates special one-year anniversary cake for Morning Break
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Amy Garcia is the head baker at Mother of Macros Meal Prep. She’s been with us for all the big moments on Morning Break, like the show’s 100th episode in June 2022. So it was only fitting that she come back Tuesday for Morning Break’s one year anniversary!
Get your loved one a special rose delivered by puppies from the SPCA this Valentine’s Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the most adorable Valentine’s Day present you’ll ever receive! The SPCA of Northern Nevada (SPCA-NN) is offering Puppy Rose Deliveries!. Communications Manager Emily Lee and Communications Coordinator Sydney Denham stopped by Morning Break with two-month-old Ponyboy, who is available for adoption right now.
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin recreates smash burgers without setting off the fire alarm this time
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tuesday marked the one year anniversary of Morning Break! It’s also the one year of KOLO Cooks with Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes. For this special celebratory episode, Chapin wanted to recreate one of his most infamous KOLO Cooks dishes... the smash burger! Back in February 2022, Chapin’s smash burgers caused so much smoke that the fire alarms in the building went off, the fire department came to our rescue and the bosses were not too happy with us. However, it’s been nearly a year and we’re still on air so I don’t think anyone is getting fired any time soon.
Denim Drive distribution this Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Denim Drive distribution event will take place this Saturday. Foster parents are encouraged to bring their foster children to the Kids Kottage to pick out their new clothes. The distribution event happens each year following the Denim Drive, which takes place from Nov.14 through Dec. 31.
Rhiannon Marie Garcia
It is with our deepest sorrow we announce the passing of our most precious, funny, witty, loving daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, and friend, Rhiannon Marie Garcia. Rhiannon was called to heaven on Friday, January 13 th , 2023, in Reno, Nevada. Rhiannon was born in Las Vegas on May 10,...
Jeremy Renner Is Discharged After Snowplow Accident But Might Not Be Back In Action For A While
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is back home more than two weeks after a serious snowplow accident and he is reportedly in for a long recovery ahead. Renner had been in hospital ever since the accident on New Year's Day at his home in Reno, Nevada, in which he was crushed by the heavy-duty equipment.
Jeremy Renner Face Bruises Removed From 'Mayor of Kingstown' Poster After Snowplow Accident
Paramount+ changed up the artwork for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 following star Jeremy Renner's snowplow accident. The original poster featured the actor with a bruised and bloodied face, but the injuries have since been digitally removed, reports Variety. Renner, 52, was hospitalized on Jan. 1 after he was run over by his large snowcat, which he was using to clear a road near his Reno, Nevada home. He is now recovering at home after over two weeks in the hospital.
Local restaurants participating in Reno Vegan Chef Challenge
WCSD Board of Trustees Mtg day after State of State Address.
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains why we lose our balance as we get older
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health, explained how the cerebellum in the brain controls balance. As we get older, our ability to balance worsens. There are also neurological conditions that can impact balance, but fortunately there are treatment options available.
Tuesday Web Weather
Sunny, dry weather is on tap through the rest of the week with daytime highs in the low 40s in Reno. Be prepared for some very cold overnight lows dropping into the low 20s each night. The next storm could arrive late in the weekend with a chance for showers heading into next week.
Women’s tackle football team, Nevada Storm, invites community to bingo fundraiser
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Storm is kicking off the season with a family friendly Bingo Extravaganza!. Offensive lineman, Lindsey Smiley, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how this event supports women’s ability to provide women with the opportunity to play and compete at the top tier of tackle football preparing for international and national competition; while fostering an environment of good will and sportsmanship.
Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino
STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
Multiple teenagers arrested after Carson City shootout
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday Update: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says several teenagers were arrested in connection with the shooting Tuesday night. Authorities first received calls just after 7:00 p.m. about a shooting on Carmine Street. Minutes later, they learned about a gunshot victim near Sherman Lane and Concord Drive, and another victim on Carmine Street. Paramedics treated two 16-year-olds, one from Lyon County and one from Carson City, and took them to Renown. After the teenager from Carson City was released, he was arrested and taken to the Carson City Juvenile Detention Center.
1 Nevada City Among America's Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the 14 most underrated US travel destinations to visit now.
Used car prices on the decline
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We visited Budget Motors in July of 2021 where prices were up by 30% from the previous year. Owner Simon Amadin predicted the prices were going to go higher before they stabilized. Today, Amadin says he has less inventory, and the prices?. “As low as a thousand...
Two teenagers in the hospital after shootout in Carson City
Greater Nevada Field named Sports Field Management Association's Field of the Year. Quiet, chilly weather will continue, with a very slow warming trend into Friday. A couple systems will drop through the region this weekend into early next week. This change will bring snow showers and more cold air our way. -Jeff.
Mail deliveries resume to areas of South Lake Tahoe impacted by storms
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The Post Office says it has resumed mail deliveries to areas of South Lake Tahoe previously affected by winter storms. North and South Upper Truckee and South Meyers will all have their mail delivery resume. Carriers will deliver to these locations daily and will no longer hold them for pick-up only.
Propane company departs, leaves customer in the cold
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When Jennifer Schneider moved to a home in the horse friendly neighborhood of Rancho Haven three years ago, she looked forward to the rural lifestyle. She didn’t expect a sudden plunge into the pioneer woman experience. “No heat,” she says. “I’m living in one little...
South Lake Tahoe breaks cold record; Lake wind advisory into Monday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The temperatures after a series of storms exited Lake Tahoe have been frigid, and this weekend dropped into record territory. The cold temps will remain through the early part of next week and strong winds will kick up Sunday afternoon through Monday, making it feel even colder.
