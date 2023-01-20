ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Robert J “Bob” Willhide 1933~2023

Mr. Robert J “Bob” Willhide, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the retirement home. Born January 2, 1933 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late H. Albert and Neva N. (Snowberger) Willhide. Mr....
Franklin County Free Press

Autry G Ryder obituary 1937~2023

Autry G Ryder, 85, of Fort Loudon Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born February 10, 1937, in Fort Loudon, he was son of Winfried and Calvin Leab. Autry worked 37 years at Valley Quarries Inc. as a truck driver and paving blacktop, and 8...
FORT LOUDON, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Tracy L Trite obituary 1982~2023

Tracy L Trite, 40, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. Born October 24, 1982 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of David L. and Michelle R. (Schwartz) Trite of Waynesboro. Tracy attended Frederick High School and was employed...
Franklin County Free Press

Eloy Figueroa obituary 1957~2023

Mr. Eloy Figueroa, 65, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, in Waynesboro Hospital. Born April 20, 1957, in Mathis, TX, he was the son of the late Manuel and Modesta (Zapata) Figueroa. He and his wife of over 47 years, Mrs. Mary L. (Socks) Figueroa, were married...
Franklin County Free Press

SU Men’s Basketball drops physical clash at Millersville

The Shippensburg University men’s basketball team overcame a 17-point deficit in the first half on Monday night to gain a lead in the second half, but homestanding Millersville rallied for a 56-55 victory over the Raiders in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division clash at Pucillo Gymnasium.
Franklin County Free Press

Doris J Nagle Monn obituary 1931~2023

Doris J Nagle Monn, 91, of Fairfield passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Gardens at Gettysburg, PA. She was born August 27, 1931 in Littlestown, PA the daughter of the late Raymond and Marion Hawk Reed. Her husband, Robert E. Monn died May, 2022. Doris and her husband...
FAIRFIELD, PA
Franklin County Free Press

DCI to once again cure the mid-winter blues with 2023 IceFest celebration

For more than 20 years, thousands of tri-state residents and beyond have marveled at the intricate ice sculptures lining Main Street in downtown Chambersburg during the last weekend in January. Downtown Chambersburg Inc. along with the Downtown Business Council of Chambersburg, and the Council for the Arts will once again...
Franklin County Free Press

Wilbur J McNew obituary 1946~2023

Wilbur J McNew, 76, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 6, 1946 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Wilbur H. and Emma (Rhone) McNew. He was employed as a truck driver for 52 years working for various companies...
Franklin County Free Press

Barbara A Taylor obituary 1939~2023

Barbara A Taylor, 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, January 20, 2023 at her home. Born September 18, 1939 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert C. and Madeline Shatzer Raifsnider. She was a 1957 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School...
Franklin County Free Press

Judith Norene Capello obituary 1944~2023

Judith Norene Capello, 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania went home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2023, at Chambersburg Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on August 4, 1944, in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania to Harry John Newell and Florence Louise...
Franklin County Free Press

James F Huff obituary 1944~2023

Mr. James F Huff, 78, a resident of Cadia Healthcare, Hagerstown, MD and formerly of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the nursing home. Born June 13, 1944 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Huff, Sr. and Gladys M. (Brown) Huff. He...
Franklin County Free Press

Violet A Reed obituary 1946~2023

Violet A Reed, 76, of Spring Run, entered into rest peacefully in Aprontree Personal Care Home on January 19, 2023. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl, in November, 2020. Born March 29, 1946, in Turbett Township, Juniata County, she was the last surviving of 10 children...
SPRING RUN, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Diane L Wisotzkey obituary 1950~2023

Diane L Wisotzkey of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Genesis Gettysburg Center on her 73rd birthday surrounded by family. She was born January 13, 1950 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late George W. and Margaret Kunkle Taughinbaugh. Diane is survived by her loving...
Franklin County Free Press

Ruth E Lougee obituary 1929~2023

Ruth E Lougee, 93, of Chambersburg, PA, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023 at her home. Born September 27, 1929 in Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Herman H. and Pauline S. Fogle Rush. She was a graduate of North Baltimore High School, North Baltimore Ohio where...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Minerva K Trimmer obituary 1934~2023

Minerva K Trimmer (Warrenfeltz), age 88, a longtime resident of Greencastle, most recently of Shippensburg, passed away January 16, 2023, while in hospice care. She was a daughter of the late Jacob and Elta (Showman) Warrenfeltz. She was widowed by her husband, William M. Trimmer in 2010. Minerva was a...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

High School Sports: Southern Fulton Defeated by Everett

Southern Fulton fell to the Everett Warriors Monday night 51-14. The Indians (6-9, 6-7 ICC) struggled to work the ball on offense and were sluggish on defense. The Indians will return to their home court for a matchup against Forbes Road Thursday, January 26.
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy