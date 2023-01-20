Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Franklin County Free Press
Robert J “Bob” Willhide 1933~2023
Mr. Robert J “Bob” Willhide, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the retirement home. Born January 2, 1933 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late H. Albert and Neva N. (Snowberger) Willhide. Mr....
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers obituary 1983~2023
Nicholas C “Nick” Sellers, age 39, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, January 23, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Waynesboro, PA, on April 3, 1983, he was the son of Gregory L. Sellers (wife Vicky) and Cherie J. Clippinger (husband Charles).
Autry G Ryder obituary 1937~2023
Autry G Ryder, 85, of Fort Loudon Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born February 10, 1937, in Fort Loudon, he was son of Winfried and Calvin Leab. Autry worked 37 years at Valley Quarries Inc. as a truck driver and paving blacktop, and 8...
Franklin County Free Press
Tracy L Trite obituary 1982~2023
Tracy L Trite, 40, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 from injuries she sustained in an automobile accident. Born October 24, 1982 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of David L. and Michelle R. (Schwartz) Trite of Waynesboro. Tracy attended Frederick High School and was employed...
Franklin County Free Press
Eloy Figueroa obituary 1957~2023
Mr. Eloy Figueroa, 65, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, in Waynesboro Hospital. Born April 20, 1957, in Mathis, TX, he was the son of the late Manuel and Modesta (Zapata) Figueroa. He and his wife of over 47 years, Mrs. Mary L. (Socks) Figueroa, were married...
Franklin County Free Press
SU Men’s Basketball drops physical clash at Millersville
The Shippensburg University men’s basketball team overcame a 17-point deficit in the first half on Monday night to gain a lead in the second half, but homestanding Millersville rallied for a 56-55 victory over the Raiders in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division clash at Pucillo Gymnasium.
Doris J Nagle Monn obituary 1931~2023
Doris J Nagle Monn, 91, of Fairfield passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Gardens at Gettysburg, PA. She was born August 27, 1931 in Littlestown, PA the daughter of the late Raymond and Marion Hawk Reed. Her husband, Robert E. Monn died May, 2022. Doris and her husband...
Franklin County Free Press
DCI to once again cure the mid-winter blues with 2023 IceFest celebration
For more than 20 years, thousands of tri-state residents and beyond have marveled at the intricate ice sculptures lining Main Street in downtown Chambersburg during the last weekend in January. Downtown Chambersburg Inc. along with the Downtown Business Council of Chambersburg, and the Council for the Arts will once again...
Franklin County Free Press
Wilbur J McNew obituary 1946~2023
Wilbur J McNew, 76, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 6, 1946 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Wilbur H. and Emma (Rhone) McNew. He was employed as a truck driver for 52 years working for various companies...
Delanie “Dela” Marie Polca 1996~2023
Delanie “Dela” Marie Polca passed away unexpectedly in her home on January 19, 2023. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Delanie was born on September 23, 1996, in Chambersburg, PA. A Loving Mother, her daughter Arrietty was everything to her. She loved and...
Franklin County Free Press
Barbara A Taylor obituary 1939~2023
Barbara A Taylor, 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, January 20, 2023 at her home. Born September 18, 1939 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert C. and Madeline Shatzer Raifsnider. She was a 1957 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School...
Franklin County Free Press
Judith Norene Capello obituary 1944~2023
Judith Norene Capello, 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania went home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2023, at Chambersburg Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on August 4, 1944, in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania to Harry John Newell and Florence Louise...
Franklin County Free Press
James F Huff obituary 1944~2023
Mr. James F Huff, 78, a resident of Cadia Healthcare, Hagerstown, MD and formerly of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the nursing home. Born June 13, 1944 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Huff, Sr. and Gladys M. (Brown) Huff. He...
Violet A Reed obituary 1946~2023
Violet A Reed, 76, of Spring Run, entered into rest peacefully in Aprontree Personal Care Home on January 19, 2023. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl, in November, 2020. Born March 29, 1946, in Turbett Township, Juniata County, she was the last surviving of 10 children...
Amos L Keefer Sr. obituary 1932~2023
Mr. Amos L Keefer Sr., 90, of Greencastle, PA passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in his home. Born October 21, 1932 in Mercersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Harvey and Eva (Thomas) Keefer. He was a lifelong resident of the Mercersburg and Greencastle areas. He and...
Franklin County Free Press
Diane L Wisotzkey obituary 1950~2023
Diane L Wisotzkey of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Genesis Gettysburg Center on her 73rd birthday surrounded by family. She was born January 13, 1950 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late George W. and Margaret Kunkle Taughinbaugh. Diane is survived by her loving...
Ruth E Lougee obituary 1929~2023
Ruth E Lougee, 93, of Chambersburg, PA, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, January 17, 2023 at her home. Born September 27, 1929 in Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Herman H. and Pauline S. Fogle Rush. She was a graduate of North Baltimore High School, North Baltimore Ohio where...
Minerva K Trimmer obituary 1934~2023
Minerva K Trimmer (Warrenfeltz), age 88, a longtime resident of Greencastle, most recently of Shippensburg, passed away January 16, 2023, while in hospice care. She was a daughter of the late Jacob and Elta (Showman) Warrenfeltz. She was widowed by her husband, William M. Trimmer in 2010. Minerva was a...
Lloyd Eldon Martin obituary 1936~2023
Lloyd Eldon Martin of Liberty KY, formerly from McConnellsburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 17, 2023 at his home where his family had cared for him. Born on January 24,1936 in Rusk County Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Jason and Gladys (Byers) Martin. He grew...
Franklin County Free Press
High School Sports: Southern Fulton Defeated by Everett
Southern Fulton fell to the Everett Warriors Monday night 51-14. The Indians (6-9, 6-7 ICC) struggled to work the ball on offense and were sluggish on defense. The Indians will return to their home court for a matchup against Forbes Road Thursday, January 26.
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0