Hit-and-Run • A dark gray Mazda passenger car lost control and collided with a metal street light pole and two city owned street signs on Harrison Avenue near Caveness Drive at 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 21. The Mazda was observed leaving the area southbound on Caveness Drive with extensive front end damage, according to the Centralia Police Department. Parts of the bumper cover and headlight were found at the scene. Officers were able to determine the vehicle was likely a 2009-2014 Mazda 3 or Mazda 6 dark gray in color. The vehicle should have significant damage on the right front corner. The Centralia Police Department asks anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description to contact Lewis County Central Dispatch at 360-740-1105 or the Centralia Police Department at 360-330-7680.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO