Auburn, WA

Chronicle

Mineral Murder Suspect Jailed Pending Charges

This story has been updated here: https://www.chronline.com/stories/two-suspects-in-unrelated-homicides-released-wednesday-pending-charges-in-lewis-county,307953. A Mineral woman suspected of killing a man in Mineral Sunday night will be held at the Lewis County Jail through Thursday morning as detectives finish their investigation into the incident, a Lewis County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday. The suspect, Michelle Le...
MINERAL, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Receives Final Report in Aron Christensen Death Investigation

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office intends to refer Aron Christensen’s case back to the prosecutor’s office within the next two weeks, The Chronicle confirmed Tuesday. A hiker found Christensen, 49, of Portland, dead next to his 4-month-old puppy Buzzo on the 101 trail 3 to 4 miles away from Walupt Lake just after 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Mineral Man Found Dead After Reported Shooting; Murder Suspect Arrested

A woman was arrested for second-degree murder following the death of a Mineral man Sunday evening, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon. Deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting at a residential address in the 100 block of Washington Street in Mineral at about 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.
MINERAL, WA
Chronicle

Vigil Marks 16th Anniversary of Thurston County Woman’s Murder

Friends and family of Karen Bodine gathered Sunday evening at the gravel lot near Rochester where her body was found exactly 16 years prior to celebrate Bodine’s life and raise awareness for her ongoing case. Authorities have ruled Bodine’s cause of death strangulation but have not made an arrest...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Sirens: Vehicle Accidents; Hit-and-Run; Malicious Mischief; DUI Arrest

Hit-and-Run • A dark gray Mazda passenger car lost control and collided with a metal street light pole and two city owned street signs on Harrison Avenue near Caveness Drive at 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 21. The Mazda was observed leaving the area southbound on Caveness Drive with extensive front end damage, according to the Centralia Police Department. Parts of the bumper cover and headlight were found at the scene. Officers were able to determine the vehicle was likely a 2009-2014 Mazda 3 or Mazda 6 dark gray in color. The vehicle should have significant damage on the right front corner. The Centralia Police Department asks anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description to contact Lewis County Central Dispatch at 360-740-1105 or the Centralia Police Department at 360-330-7680.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

All Five Bodies Recovered From Saturday House Fire

The bodies of two adults and three children have been recovered from a fatal house fire Saturday morning near Capitol Forest, the Thurston County Coroner said Tuesday. Medical examinations are set for Friday, he said. Although the Thurston County Coroner hasn't officially identified those who died, a relative has identified...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Three Bodies Recovered Sunday From Fatal House Fire Near Capitol Forest, Coroner Says

Three bodies have been recovered from the site of a Saturday morning house fire that killed five people near Capitol Forest, the Thurston County Coroner said Sunday. Two bodies still need to be recovered from the home in the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Road Southwest, at the entrance to the state forest. Officially identifying those who died could take time, Coroner Gary Warnock said.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Jan. 25, 2023

• ERIC FORREST K. GREENLAND, 65, Westport, died Jan. 17 at Sharon Care Center. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • GILBERT T. KIMBROUGH, 90, Centralia, died Jan. 19 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • WALLACE H. TIPPERY. 95, Centralia,...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Billie Lee Taylor: 1926-2023

Billie Lee Taylor, 96, of Centralia, Washington, passed away at Sharon Care Center Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, following a long life full of adventure and love. She was born Nov. 27, 1926, in Port Townsend, Washington, to Harry and Geneva (Clem) Milton, and was raised here in the Centralia area on Fords Prairie and in Galvin.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Roxie Elwood: 1940-2022

Roxie Luoma (Looper) Elwood went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 20, 2022. Roxie was born in Crescent City, California on Feb. 14, 1940, and graduated from Grants Pass High School in Oregon in 1958. Roxie married her high school sweetheart, Duane H. Elwood, on...
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

Woman Receives Tenino High School Diploma 42 Years After Finishing High School

Olympia resident Jill Hammond, formerly Jill Leitzke, finally received her high school diploma from Tenino High School more than four decades after completing her classes. The Tenino School District presented her diploma at its regular board meeting held Monday night. “I want to thank you very much,” Hammond said to...
OLYMPIA, WA

