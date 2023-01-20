Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Mineral Murder Suspect Jailed Pending Charges
This story has been updated here: https://www.chronline.com/stories/two-suspects-in-unrelated-homicides-released-wednesday-pending-charges-in-lewis-county,307953. A Mineral woman suspected of killing a man in Mineral Sunday night will be held at the Lewis County Jail through Thursday morning as detectives finish their investigation into the incident, a Lewis County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday. The suspect, Michelle Le...
Chronicle
Ex-Green Hill School Employee Accused of Giving Gun to Former Inmate Involved in Drive-By Shootings
A former Green Hill School employee is facing charges in Lewis County Superior Court for allegedly giving a gun to a former inmate who was later arrested in connection to drive-by shootings in Cowlitz County. The former employee is also accused of lying to police by claiming the gun was...
Chronicle
Centralia Woman Charged With Robbery After Allegedly Trying to Steal Package in October
A 19-year-old woman accused of injuring a man while trying to steal a package outside his Centralia apartment in October was arrested on an outstanding warrant over the weekend. The defendant, Amaya M. Romero, of Centralia, had her preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday. Romero is accused...
Chronicle
Two Arrested, Stolen Car Recovered Following High-Speed Escape Attempt in Grays Harbor County
Two suspects were arrested after attempting to escape the Aberdeen Police Department following a tip about possible intoxicated driving at a local convenience store. Roger James Spike-Like, 35, of King County, and Kyra Ashley Jane Olson, 25, of Pierce County were arrested Monday afternoon and are currently awaiting formal charges in the Aberdeen city jail.
Chronicle
Jordan Bowers, Mother of Missing Oakville Girl, Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to Identity Theft Charges
Eight days removed from being arrested and charged with identity theft, Jordan Bowers, clad in orange, appeared before the Grays Harbor Superior Court for her arraignment hearing shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, in Montesano. Bowers, the biological mother and prime suspect in the disappearance of 6-year-old Oakley...
Chronicle
Sirens: Driver Flees From Police; Stolen Vehicle Recovery; Theft Reports
• An unknown suspect reportedly stole something from a hardware store in the 1600 block of Harrison Avenue at approximately 12:10 p.m. on Jan. 23. • Just after 7:35 a.m. on Jan. 24, a backpack with a computer was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 900 block of Johnson Road the night prior.
Chronicle
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Receives Final Report in Aron Christensen Death Investigation
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office intends to refer Aron Christensen’s case back to the prosecutor’s office within the next two weeks, The Chronicle confirmed Tuesday. A hiker found Christensen, 49, of Portland, dead next to his 4-month-old puppy Buzzo on the 101 trail 3 to 4 miles away from Walupt Lake just after 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Chronicle
Mineral Man Found Dead After Reported Shooting; Murder Suspect Arrested
A woman was arrested for second-degree murder following the death of a Mineral man Sunday evening, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon. Deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting at a residential address in the 100 block of Washington Street in Mineral at about 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Chronicle
Thurston County Police Looking for Robbery Suspect Who Displayed Knife, Charged at Employee
Lacey police are asking the public to help identify a man accused of robbery at the Home Depot store on Marvin Road. The man entered the store Wednesday, Jan. 18, according to police, then prepared to steal items from the store. When the man was confronted by a loss prevention...
Chronicle
Vigil Marks 16th Anniversary of Thurston County Woman’s Murder
Friends and family of Karen Bodine gathered Sunday evening at the gravel lot near Rochester where her body was found exactly 16 years prior to celebrate Bodine’s life and raise awareness for her ongoing case. Authorities have ruled Bodine’s cause of death strangulation but have not made an arrest...
Chronicle
Sirens: Vehicle Accidents; Hit-and-Run; Malicious Mischief; DUI Arrest
Hit-and-Run • A dark gray Mazda passenger car lost control and collided with a metal street light pole and two city owned street signs on Harrison Avenue near Caveness Drive at 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 21. The Mazda was observed leaving the area southbound on Caveness Drive with extensive front end damage, according to the Centralia Police Department. Parts of the bumper cover and headlight were found at the scene. Officers were able to determine the vehicle was likely a 2009-2014 Mazda 3 or Mazda 6 dark gray in color. The vehicle should have significant damage on the right front corner. The Centralia Police Department asks anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description to contact Lewis County Central Dispatch at 360-740-1105 or the Centralia Police Department at 360-330-7680.
Chronicle
All Five Bodies Recovered From Saturday House Fire
The bodies of two adults and three children have been recovered from a fatal house fire Saturday morning near Capitol Forest, the Thurston County Coroner said Tuesday. Medical examinations are set for Friday, he said. Although the Thurston County Coroner hasn't officially identified those who died, a relative has identified...
Chronicle
Three Bodies Recovered Sunday From Fatal House Fire Near Capitol Forest, Coroner Says
Three bodies have been recovered from the site of a Saturday morning house fire that killed five people near Capitol Forest, the Thurston County Coroner said Sunday. Two bodies still need to be recovered from the home in the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Road Southwest, at the entrance to the state forest. Officially identifying those who died could take time, Coroner Gary Warnock said.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Jan. 25, 2023
• ERIC FORREST K. GREENLAND, 65, Westport, died Jan. 17 at Sharon Care Center. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • GILBERT T. KIMBROUGH, 90, Centralia, died Jan. 19 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • WALLACE H. TIPPERY. 95, Centralia,...
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
Chronicle
Amid Lawsuit on Initial Rezone Decision, Lewis County Commissioners Will Hear YMCA Appeal
Testimony in support, a unanimous planning commission decision and a positive recommendation from community development weren’t enough to get the Lewis County commissioners to vote for the YMCA of Greater Seattle’s rezone on 500 acres north of Mineral Lake — but, a lawsuit was apparently enough to make them reconsider.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Billie Lee Taylor: 1926-2023
Billie Lee Taylor, 96, of Centralia, Washington, passed away at Sharon Care Center Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, following a long life full of adventure and love. She was born Nov. 27, 1926, in Port Townsend, Washington, to Harry and Geneva (Clem) Milton, and was raised here in the Centralia area on Fords Prairie and in Galvin.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Roxie Elwood: 1940-2022
Roxie Luoma (Looper) Elwood went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 20, 2022. Roxie was born in Crescent City, California on Feb. 14, 1940, and graduated from Grants Pass High School in Oregon in 1958. Roxie married her high school sweetheart, Duane H. Elwood, on...
Chronicle
‘Kids Don’t Just Disappear’: Oakley Carlson Gathering Draws Dozens of Supporters
Despite temperatures in the mid to high 30 degrees, the cold weather was the last thought on anyone’s mind who gathered outside the Grays Harbor County Jail in Montesano on Sunday, Jan. 22. For the dozens of people carrying signs or megaphones, the only subject on their mind was Oakley Carlson.
Chronicle
Woman Receives Tenino High School Diploma 42 Years After Finishing High School
Olympia resident Jill Hammond, formerly Jill Leitzke, finally received her high school diploma from Tenino High School more than four decades after completing her classes. The Tenino School District presented her diploma at its regular board meeting held Monday night. “I want to thank you very much,” Hammond said to...
