Georgia WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint announces return to UGA in 2023

By Joe Vitale
 5 days ago
On Thursday, Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint announced he plans to return to UGA for the 2023 season.

Rosemy-Jacksaint, a four-star member of Georgia’s 2020 recruiting class, just completed his third season with the Bulldogs.

He had his most productive season in 2022, catching 29 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns.

During his freshman year in 2020, Rosemy-Jacksaint caught a 32-yard touchdown pass in first quarter against Florida, but suffered a season-ending ankle injury on the play. In 2021, he had 7 catches for 94 yards.

Rosemy-Jacksaint will be joined next season in a receiver room by Ladd McConkey, RaRa Thomas, Dominic Lovett, Dillon Bell and Arian Smith. Of course there’s also tight end Brock Bowers, who will be a junior next season.

