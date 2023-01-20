Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
Spencer Superintendent Reacts to Passage of School Choice Bill
Spencer, IA (KICD)– There continue to be some mixed feelings around Iowa and locally following the passage of the “School Choice” bill that was identified as a top priority for 2023 by Governor Kim Reynolds. Spencer Community Schools Superintendent Terry Hemann talked with KICD News Tuesday after...
kicdam.com
Las Vegas Man Pleads Guilty to Iowa Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Las Vegas man has plead guilty in federal court to playing a role in an Iowa drug conspiracy case. 58-year-old James Conlan entered the plea on Wednesday for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine admitting he and others were involved in a scheme to distribute a large of amount of the drug throughout 2021 that included sending it in the mail to Cherokee.
kicdam.com
IAWrestle Girls Individual, Boys 1A and 2A Tournament/Individual Rankings: 1/25/23
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – After releasing the Dual Team, and Class 3A Individual and Tournament Rankings Earlier this week, IAWrestle released the 2A and 1A Individual and Tournament Rankings as well as the Girls Individual rankings. In the latest Iowa Girls High School Individual Rankings, area wrestlers making appearances...
Comments / 0