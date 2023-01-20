ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-seasons rooftop atrium planned for new People's Park near Cathedral Square

Last week, we reported that Flannery’s, the longtime Irish pub at 425 E. Wells St., would be closing its doors at the end of January. But the space won’t be empty for long. Plans for a brand new bar and eatery – complete with rooftop seating – are in the works, with hope for completion prior to the Republican National Convention in 2024.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

And so it begins: Milwaukee claims four James Beard semifinalists for 2023

This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 awards. And Milwaukee has many reasons to be proud as the Foundation acknowledges many of the talented chefs and restaurants in whom we've taken pride for years. Cream City talents. For the second year running, Joe Muench, Dan...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Much-needed housing development would replace old Pan Am Club building

A new development proposed for a near West Side site that was long home to the Pan American Club could bring much-needed affordable rentals to the city. Brewers Lofts, a plan by TEAM Management, would redevelop the old 1960 motor lodge building at the back of the site – built atop a 1958 parking garage – and add a new building at the front of the site.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burghardt Sporting Goods; family-owned sporting goods stores

Burghardt Sporting Goods is Milwaukee's oldest family-owned sporting goods store – but they offer so much more than just equipment and team jerseys. Brian Kramp is with one of their fifth generation owners who’s keeping up a family tradition started in the late 1800s.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Riepenhoff will curate 2023 Sculpture Milwaukee

Milwaukee-based artist, curator and gallerist John Riepenhoff will curate the 2023 installment of Sculpture MIlwaukee, organizers announced Tuesday. This year’s event is the seventh for the annual outdoor public art exhibition on the streets of Downtown Milwaukee. It will be installed by summer and remain on view into the autumn.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Don’t Crap Where You Eat

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Eaton’s is carving a niche with its pizzas of the month

GRAFTON - Eaton’s Fresh Pizza has been all about perfecting recipes. So what sort of concoction would owner Corey Faust need to successfully open and operate a fourth location? It’s more than just a few simple ingredients. Eaton’s, which maintains two Fond du Lac locations and one in...
GRAFTON, WI
radiomilwaukee.org

The Dream is back, brunch pops up and BBQ comes to 3rd Street

Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. There are unwritten rules that apply at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Step up (and eat brunch) to support Lopez Bakery, which has fallen on hard times

A longtime family-owned bakery and restaurant is going through some tough times. Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., announced on social media yesterday that they would be closing indefinitely. The closing is due to a number of unforeseen circumstances, including recent flooding at the bakery, the failure of their bakery oven and a series of recent family tragedies, including the recent passing of their nephew, Michael.
MILWAUKEE, WI

