beckershospitalreview.com
N.J.’s Hackensack University Medical Center opens nine-story “smart” pavilion
Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center opened a 530,000-square-foot, nine-story surgical and intensive care pavilion, Hackensack Meridian Health said Jan. 23. The Helena Theurer Pavilion includes all-private patient rooms and "smart hospital" technology, as well as 24 operating rooms, 72 post-anesthesia care unit beds, 50 ICU beds, 175 medical/surgical beds, six da Vinci surgical robots, a musculoskeletal institute and four orthopedic robots for joint replacements.
beckershospitalreview.com
New Jersey hospitals secure $10M for violence intervention
New Jersey's Hospital-based Violence Intervention Program secured a $10 million grant in the form of American Rescue Plan funds, TapInto reported Jan. 23. The program aims to help clinicians provide trauma informed approaches to gun violence victims to reduce retaliatory violence. Launched three years ago, the program has helped more than 180 people.
beckershospitalreview.com
Ascension Texas confirms layoffs
St. Louis-based Ascension has completed layoffs in Texas, the health system confirmed. A statement shared with Becker's says the layoffs primarily affected nonclinical support roles. No additional information was provided about the number of affected employees, their specific positions, or which locations were affected. Ascension has Texas locations in Austin,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Patient sues Indiana hospital after TV reporter intercepts her personal info
An Indiana appeals court will decide whether a hospital in the state violated a patient's privacy rights when it left her data open to electronic interception, The Herald Bulletin reported Jan. 22. Indiana resident Brittany Rubendall sued Community Hospital Anderson in 2020 after a local Fox TV reporter was able...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former Arkansas nursing home operator hit with $8.4M judgment in resident's death
Former Arkansas nursing home operator Joseph Schwartz was hit with an $8.4 million judgment over the death of a resident, Arkansas Business reported Jan. 23. Freddie Miles entered a facility owned by Mr. Schwartz in early 2017 and died in June of the same year. "During a very short residency...
beckershospitalreview.com
Fight heats up against New York's healthcare vaccine rule
A group of 10 New York lawmakers is targeting the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. In a Jan. 19 letter, the lawmakers express concern to Gov. Kathy Hochul about staffing shortages they say have been exacerbated by the mandate. "The evidence is clear: the staffing shortage affecting New...
