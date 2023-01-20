ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kicdam.com

Dickinson County Supervisors Talk Drainage and Water Quality

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation on Tuesday from an engineering looking to help with continued drainage and water quality efforts in the Iowa Great Lakes Area. Spencer Peck from ISG told the board his firm has taken a slightly different approach...
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Irene Halverson, 100, of Spencer Formerly of Sioux Rapids

A memorial service will be held at a later date for 100-year-old Irene Halverson of Spencer, formerly of Sioux Rapids. Private family graveside services will be held at Lone Tree Cemetery. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

Mary Lundt, 94, of Spencer

There will be no formal services for 94-year-old Mary Lundt of Spencer. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

Mary Payton, 98, of Emmetsburg

Services for 98-year-old Mary Payton of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, January 28th, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 until the time of the service at the church. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge...
EMMETSBURG, IA
kicdam.com

Sioux Falls Man Served With Active Osceola County Warrants

Rock Rapids, IA (KICD) — A Sioux Falls man has been served four outstanding Osceola County warrants. 21 year old Jamel Alnayed was wanted for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to a law enforcement officer and fraudulent use of a vehicle registration. The charges stem from a traffic stop for a stop sign violation.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Spencer’s Pullen and Davis to Cheer at Iowa Central

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – A couple of Spencer Cheerleaders are going to be cheering on the Tritons next fall. Aubrie Davis and Trinity Pullen officially signed their letters of intent to the Iowa Central Cheer team on Tuesday morning. The two soon-to-be Spencer Tiger graduates will be stepping in to a successful program.
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

Jean Paulsen, 87, of Emmetsburg Formerly of Spencer

Funeral services for 87-year-old Jean Paulsen of Emmetsburg, formerly of Spencer, will be Friday, January 27th, at 10 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Lone Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the church. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of...
EMMETSBURG, IA
kicdam.com

Duane “Dewey” Ludwig, 94, of Sioux Rapids

Funeral services for 94-year-old Duane “Dewey” Ludwig of Sioux Rapids will be Saturday, January 28th, at 10:30 a.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids...
SIOUX RAPIDS, IA
kicdam.com

Dorothy Bohnenkamp, 100, of Lake View

Services for 100-year-old Dorothy Bohnenkamp of Lake View will be Friday, January 27th, at 2:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wall Lake. Visitation will be Friday starting at 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Farber and Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City is in charge of...
LAKE VIEW, IA
kicdam.com

Upper Des Moines Opportunity To Conduct Annual Homeless Count

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Upper Des Moines Opportunity will be conducting an annual count this week to determine the number of homeless individuals around the area. UDMO Housing Director Tanya Thelen says the Point in Time Count is typically done during the overnight hours near the end of January to find the number of “truly homeless” people.
DES MOINES, IA
kicdam.com

Robert “Bob” Hemann, 90, of Emmetsburg

Services for 90-year-old Robert “Bob” Hemann of Emmetsburg will be Thursday, January 26th, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Emmetsburg with burial taking place at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Osage. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 until the time of the service at the church.
EMMETSBURG, IA
kicdam.com

Dorothy Weir, 84, of Estherville

Services for 84-year-old Dorothy Weir of Estherville will be Friday, January 27th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Estherville with burial at East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville is in charge of the arrangements.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Authorities search for catalytic converter thief

HULL, IA (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a catalytic converter theft. Authorities say it happened early Wednesday morning in Hull, Iowa. Deputies learned the someone removed and stole a catalytic converter from a car parked in a gas station parking lot.
HULL, IA
kicdam.com

Milford Man Injured in Crash Near Fostoria

Fostoria, IA (KICD)– A Milford man was taken to the hospital following a single crash last week near Fostoria. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 75-year-old Dennis Abel was northbound on Highway 71 when he lost control of vehicle due to ice, entered the median causing his vehicle to flip over before it hit a snowbank.
FOSTORIA, IA
kicdam.com

Las Vegas Man Pleads Guilty to Iowa Drug Conspiracy

Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Las Vegas man has plead guilty in federal court to playing a role in an Iowa drug conspiracy case. 58-year-old James Conlan entered the plea on Wednesday for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine admitting he and others were involved in a scheme to distribute a large of amount of the drug throughout 2021 that included sending it in the mail to Cherokee.
LAS VEGAS, NV
kicdam.com

Spencer Community Comes Together Following Downtown Fire

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The local community has come together to assist those affected by Sunday’s fire in Downtown Spencer and those who spent hours knocking down the blaze. Fire Chief John Conyn asked KICD News to pass along his thanks and appreciation to everyone that stepped up to help when we spoke to him after the fire had been extinguished Sunday night.
SPENCER, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy