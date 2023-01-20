Aside from death, taxes, and the Milwaukee Bucks being interested in Jae Crowder this season, nothing is certain in life. The Bucks have been linked to the veteran forward from the moment he requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns before the season. Despite Milwaukee’s best efforts, they have not been able to pry Crowder away from Phoenix, and with the February 9 trade deadline nearing, they are running out of time. Given how many reports have come out regarding the Bucks’ interest in Crowder, they are destined to ramp up their pursuit of him over the next few weeks here.

