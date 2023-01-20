Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Trade rumors continue flying around Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals have made a pair of trades over the past few days. There may be more moves coming in the near future. According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the White Sox have inquired about infielder Nicky Lopez. While Rosenthal does note that the Royals are not necessarily looking to move him at this point, that can always change depending on the players offered in return.
Braves news: Brian Snitker stops latest Vaughn Grissom rumor in its tracks
The Atlanta Braves lost Dansby Swanson earlier this offseason, and change is coming to Truist Park. But will it be Vaughn Grissom, or Orlando Arcia?. Replacing Dansby Swanson will not be easy — the former No. 1 overall pick had his best offensive season, and offered stable defensive play at a premium position. Yet, Alex Anthopoulos did not match the Cubs offer to Swanson, banking on a regression to the norm.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Phillies on verge of big mistake with Aaron Nola extension
The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t making much of an effort to extend Aaron Nola, their homegrown ace who hits the free agent market in 2024. Philadelphia’s rotation is fairly top-heavy at the moment, with Nola and Zack Wheeler leading the way. This is no disrespect to Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker, but Nola has finished top-7 in NL Cy Young voting in three seasons, and made an NL All-Star team.
The Milwaukee Bucks appear determined to acquire Jae Crowder via trade
Aside from death, taxes, and the Milwaukee Bucks being interested in Jae Crowder this season, nothing is certain in life. The Bucks have been linked to the veteran forward from the moment he requested a trade from the Phoenix Suns before the season. Despite Milwaukee’s best efforts, they have not been able to pry Crowder away from Phoenix, and with the February 9 trade deadline nearing, they are running out of time. Given how many reports have come out regarding the Bucks’ interest in Crowder, they are destined to ramp up their pursuit of him over the next few weeks here.
3 Phillies players who left this winter that the fans will miss
These three former Philadelphia Phillies will be missed in 2023. The Philadelphia Phillies roster has undergone some major changes this winter. In the process of changing things around, they’ve had to say goodbye to a couple of well-meaning and talented players. Some of the Phillies who left this offseason...
MLB insider: Breaking down 5 new trades and signings
While the hot stove has been relatively cold of late, there are plenty of MLB rumors coming to fruition in the last few days. While the majority of the big moves have been made this offseason, teams are still tinkering with their rosters. Trade talks are active. Free-agent conversations continue to happen. Extension talks, too.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
603K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0