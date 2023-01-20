The city of Milwaukee has changed over the past decade. There are new skyscrapers changing the city’s skyline, historic buildings have been restored and renovated, and once dead-zones in neighborhoods are now brimming with activity. None of that would be possible without the city’s construction workers. And with more changes in the coming years expected, the construction workforce will need to be able to fulfill the demand.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO