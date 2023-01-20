ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

wuwm.com

Charles Allis Art Museum renamed for exhibition on feminism, gender equality

In the Charles Allis Art Museum’s basement, a carefully stacked pile of chairs occupies a bowling lane, nearly reaching the ceiling. Windowpanes are strategically placed in front of a projector, distorting a video that shows scenes from childbirth and other feminine imagery. It’s a piece by Chicago-based artist, Pia Cruzalegui, and just part of the museum’s newest exhibition.
wuwm.com

Milwaukee students welcome new AP African American studies course

On Feb. 1, the College Board will release its official framework for its advanced placement course for African-American studies. The pilot version, conducted at 60 schools, became a target of some officials who've worked to put limits on discussions about history and race. Students at Golda Meir High School in...
wuwm.com

The state of Milwaukee’s construction workforce according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum

The city of Milwaukee has changed over the past decade. There are new skyscrapers changing the city’s skyline, historic buildings have been restored and renovated, and once dead-zones in neighborhoods are now brimming with activity. None of that would be possible without the city’s construction workers. And with more changes in the coming years expected, the construction workforce will need to be able to fulfill the demand.
wuwm.com

Milwaukee Fire Department reopens fire station in Merrill Park neighborhood

The Milwaukee Fire Department yesterday celebrated the reopening of Fire Station 28 in Milwaukee’s Merrill Park neighborhood. The 120-year-old station is the first to be added to the fleet since 1956. It’s part of Milwaukee County’s Shared Services Program, which encourages collaboration among its 14 fire departments, to improve...
wuwm.com

Muslim inmate denied rights to prayer by Wisconsin jail

A Palestinian immigrant and Milwaukee resident is battling a Wisconsin Correctional Facility to make sure people of all religions have the ability to practice their faith. Muhammad Emad was detained by ICE in 2018 and housed at the Dodge County Detention facility. Emad is Muslim, and to follow his faith,...
