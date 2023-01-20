Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Related
wuwm.com
Charles Allis Art Museum renamed for exhibition on feminism, gender equality
In the Charles Allis Art Museum’s basement, a carefully stacked pile of chairs occupies a bowling lane, nearly reaching the ceiling. Windowpanes are strategically placed in front of a projector, distorting a video that shows scenes from childbirth and other feminine imagery. It’s a piece by Chicago-based artist, Pia Cruzalegui, and just part of the museum’s newest exhibition.
wuwm.com
Explore the artifacts of this 'outdoor museum' that was formerly the grounds of the Hospital for Insane
Lake Effect previously examined the roots of the Behavioral Health Division and mental health care in the Milwaukee-area, which can be traced back to a Wauwatosa farm in the 1850s. Over the decades, many facilities have been built to address the physical and mental health needs of the community, and...
wuwm.com
Grassroots organizers win 'Spotlight Award' for their work in advancing racial equity in metro Milwaukee
A local non-profit known as Rid Racism Milwaukee is honoring four women in the metro Milwaukee area with a "Spotlight Award" for the work they do to advance racial equity. Rid Racism is a coalition of individuals and organizations dedicated to building allies and dismantling all forms of racism. The...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin's Experimental Aircraft Association celebrates 70th anniversary
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) was founded in Milwaukee in 1953 and has since grown into one of the world’s biggest organizations for aviation enthusiasts. It's perhaps best known for its museum in Oshkosh and its annual AirVenture festival, which is the biggest of its kind in the world.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee students welcome new AP African American studies course
On Feb. 1, the College Board will release its official framework for its advanced placement course for African-American studies. The pilot version, conducted at 60 schools, became a target of some officials who've worked to put limits on discussions about history and race. Students at Golda Meir High School in...
wuwm.com
Wauwatosa native describes how he became 'The Luckiest Boy in the World,' and oh, a doctor
Fifty years ago, as a teenager, Patrick McBride started as the Milwaukee Brewers' first batboy. He went on to work for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Green Bay Packers. He also attended medical school and became a dean at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine. McBride wrote a book...
wuwm.com
The state of Milwaukee’s construction workforce according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum
The city of Milwaukee has changed over the past decade. There are new skyscrapers changing the city’s skyline, historic buildings have been restored and renovated, and once dead-zones in neighborhoods are now brimming with activity. None of that would be possible without the city’s construction workers. And with more changes in the coming years expected, the construction workforce will need to be able to fulfill the demand.
wuwm.com
Queering the family farm: Despite obstacles, LGBTQ farmers find fertile ground in Midwest
Shannon and Eve Mingalone avow that their farmers market booth is “very gay.”. They hang strings of pride flags and sell rainbow stickers to help pay for gender-affirming care, like hormone replacement therapy, for Eve. Sometimes, when parents and their teenagers pass the booth, the adults glance, then speed...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee Fire Department reopens fire station in Merrill Park neighborhood
The Milwaukee Fire Department yesterday celebrated the reopening of Fire Station 28 in Milwaukee’s Merrill Park neighborhood. The 120-year-old station is the first to be added to the fleet since 1956. It’s part of Milwaukee County’s Shared Services Program, which encourages collaboration among its 14 fire departments, to improve...
wuwm.com
Muslim inmate denied rights to prayer by Wisconsin jail
A Palestinian immigrant and Milwaukee resident is battling a Wisconsin Correctional Facility to make sure people of all religions have the ability to practice their faith. Muhammad Emad was detained by ICE in 2018 and housed at the Dodge County Detention facility. Emad is Muslim, and to follow his faith,...
Comments / 0