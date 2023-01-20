Read full article on original website
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
msn.com
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring
Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
The First Autopsy Insights into the Effects of COVID-19 on the Human Body
The autopsy of the first confirmed case of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, provided important insights into the disease and its effects on the human body. The patient, a 61-year-old man from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. He died on January 9, 2020.
Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods
The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.
Medical News Today
Is burping a lot a sign of cancer?
By itself, burping a lot is not typically a sign of cancer. However, when excessive burping occurs alongside other symptoms, it could indicate certain types of cancer. of air from a person’s stomach through their mouth. While there is no definition for excessive burping, an individual may notice they are belching more than usual. Burping most often occurs due to someone swallowing excess air, although some health conditions can also.
MedicalXpress
New research detects potential hidden cause of dementia
A new Cedars-Sinai study suggests that some patients diagnosed with behavioral-variant frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD)—an incurable condition that robs patients of the ability to control their behavior and cope with daily living—may instead have a cerebrospinal fluid leak, which is often treatable. Researchers say these findings, published in the...
dcnewsnow.com
Vitamin D3 benefits
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Your body creates vitamin D3 when the sun touches your skin. In the winter, however, we tend to stay inside more, making it harder to get the proper amount of D3. Drops in D3 can be damaging to both the...
Manicure UV Lamps Linked to DNA Damage, Cell Mutations, and Increased Risk of Deadliest Skin Cancer, Scientists Find
Gel polish manicures have quickly become a popular choice in beauty salons worldwide since their introduction in 2010. This is due to their superior durability, long-lasting shine, and fast-drying properties, which make the application process more efficient compared to traditional nail polish.
HealthCentral.com
What’s Behind That Painful, Burning Sensation in Your Back?
A wide range of triggers can lead to super-inflamed, almost hot feelings along and near your spine. Here’s what may be causing your discomfort. Many of us struggle with back pain at some point in our lives. In fact, back pain is one of the most common patient complaints to doctors, according Georgetown University Health Policy Institute, with 65 million Americans reporting a recent episode.
ktalnews.com
Best hair vitamins
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’ve tried expensive hair products, but they don’t improve the condition of your hair, consider a different route and take hair vitamins instead. Hair vitamins claim to improve hair, skin and nails at the cellular level. Depending...
insightscare.com
As per Researchers, Type 2 Diabetes Patients Have a Double the Chance of Passing Away from Cancer
According to a significant study, having type 2 diabetes more than doubles the risk of dying from some malignancies. According to British experts, people with diabetes have a twofold increased risk of dying from bowel, liver, pancreatic, and endometrial cancer. It was shown that younger women with type 2 diabetes,...
allnurses.com
Sarcoidosis: A Complex Disease Simplified
Specializes in Health writing, Pediatric health, ICU, ER. Sarcoidosis is a disease that can affect any organ in the body. It is characterized by abnormal inflammatory cells that form clumps, most commonly in the lungs, lymph nodes, and skin, but can affect the eyes, musculoskeletal system, nervous system, heart, liver, and kidneys; in that order of occurrence. These granulomas form in organs and can change the organ's structure and function. Sarcoidosis usually presents in one of two ways: acute, with symptoms lasting only a short time (usually 12-36 months), and chronic, in which patients require prolonged treatment and can be lifelong.
