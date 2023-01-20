ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Surprising signs your lungs are not healthy

COPD, pneumonia and lung cancer are all serious lung diseases that can drastically impact a person’s quality of life and can sometimes even be fatal. However, early intervention can make a difference when it comes to treatment and outcomes. There are some signs that you should be on the...
News4Jax.com

Health Alert: Advanced stage cervical cancer cases on the rise

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. According to a study released last year, late-stage cervical cancer appears to be on the rise. Dr. Robert DeBernardo, Section Head of Gynecologic Oncology for Cleveland Clinic, said that could be due in part to the pandemic and the change in guidelines for pap smears.
News4Jax.com

Mental Wellness Wednesday | Perfectionism leads to procrastination

The Perfectionist needs things to be done perfectly and this can take an incredible amount of effort, which can lead them to put off doing the activity completely. A fear of failure also makes the Perfectionist procrastinate. Here are 3 ways to face a Perfectionist mindset. 1. Healthy vs unhealthy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy