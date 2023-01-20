Louisville man arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Louisville resident Brian Woods, 34, was arrested on Jan. 18 after a warrant was issued in Boulder County.

Woods was arrested on six counts of sexual exploitation of a child – possession.

Timeline of investigation

After receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the detection of distribution or possession of child sexual abuse material on a social messaging application, the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force launched an investigation.

According to the BCSO, a search warrant was authorized for Wood’s residence using the information from the NCMEC.

The residence, located on the 1000 block of Century Drive in Louisville, was searched on June 22, 2022, during which the Louisville Police Department uncovered additional evidence with the help of the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab.

An arrest warrant for Woods was eventually authorized by the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office and on Jan. 18, he was taken into custody.

