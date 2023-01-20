Food on the line as Kansas City Chiefs take on Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas agreed to a bet with Jacksonville, Florida, Mayor Lenny Curry ahead of Saturday's divisional playoff matchup.

On Friday, Lucas accepted a friendly food wager with Curry.

Thursday afternoon, Curry challenged Lucas to a friendly side bet between the two mayors. If the Chiefs defeat the Jaguars, Curry will send Lucas some alcohol from Manifest Distillery and Wicked Barley Brewing, two local Jacksonville businesses, alongside some donuts from Mini Bar Donuts.

Lucas accepted and agreed in a Twitter video he would send some B-B-Q from L.C.'s Bar-BQ to Curry if the Chiefs lose on Saturday.

Lucas even got some help from L.C's to make the announcement he accepted the bet.

Also seems like according to Lucas, Curry might come to Kansas City too for tomorrow's game so maybe Lucas can show Curry how loud GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium can get.

The Chiefs and Jaguars clash can be watched right here on KSHB 41 with coverage starting at 1:30 p.m.

