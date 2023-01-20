ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

NC Speaker Moore takes 2 strikes at NC Supreme Court: Reconsider redistricting, voter ID

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wv21u_0kLnxBJH00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) isn’t waiting to see if his colleagues in the General Assembly can develop, pass and avoid a veto to address voter ID laws and redistricting maps that the courts had rejected last year.

Moore on Friday filed documents with the Supreme Court asking for a rehearing on both matters because of what he says are errors and “judicial activism” that led the court to rule against the legislators’ work on both issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1cdJ_0kLnxBJH00
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland, left) and Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham). (AP File Photo/Gary D. Robertson)

He also refers to a big reason for his filing: The Supreme Court was swung in November from a 4-3 Democratic majority to a 5-2 Republican control . Both decisions the court announced in December were along that Democratic majority.

Blue Cross NC appeal rejected by the state; Aetna wins bid for state employee insurance

The state Supreme Court on Dec. 16 struck down the constitutional amendment voters passed in 2018 to require a photo identification be shown before voting and upheld its earlier judgment that political districts can’t be gerrymandered to maintain political power .

Sen. Leader Phil Berger (R-Eden) and Moore had been expected to act on both matters, but Moore’s filings preclude the very real possibility of legislative bogs and the almost certainty that Gov. Roy Cooper would veto voter ID (he can’t veto legislative maps).

“The people of North Carolina sent a message on election day. They clearly rejected the judicial activism of the outgoing majority,” Moore said in his filings. “I am committed to fighting for the rule of law and the will of the voters.

“It’s time for voter ID to be law, as the people of North Carolina have demanded.”

Republicans Richard Dietz and Trey Allen were voted onto the Supreme Court, replacing retiring Justice Robin Hudson and defeating incumbent Sam Ervin IV , a fact that had Republicans complaining about the “lame-duck court” deciding those two issues at the end of the year.

In both filings Friday, the plaintiffs suggest the court can reopen a civil action “if it has ‘overlooked or misapprehended’ any ‘points of fact or law.’” Their petitions argue error as well as inconsistency.

Politics and gerrymandering

The gerrymandering case, brought by defendant Rebecca Harper as a representative of the North Carolina League of Conservation Voters, Common Cause and a group of individuals, against Destin Hall, chair of the House Standing Committee on Redistricting; and Sen. Warren Daniel, Ralph Hise and Paul Newton, co-chairs of the Senate’s standing committee, closed the loop on the series of hearings that led to the electoral districts used in the 2022 elections for Congress and the General Assembly.

Those maps were ordered redrawn after the NC Supreme Court found them to be illegal political gerrymandering. Ultimately the state court’s finding was left in place by the U.S. Supreme Court .

Hudson in December denied an appeal by the defendants and suggested they only wanted to avoid affecting arguments in the ongoing Moore v. Harper case about legislative authority that has been heard by the U.S. Supreme Court . That case would remove the state courts as an arbiter in federal elections.

The petition for a rehearing on redistricting by Steven Doyle on Scribd

She also wrote that “in accordance with article II section 5 of our Constitution, the RHP is now ‘established’ under the law and therefore ‘shall remain unaltered until the return of another decennial census of population taken by order of Congress.’” That would be in 2030.

The petition filed Friday by redistricting attorney Phillip J. Strach of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough in Raleigh states that “only the four members of the Harper II majority can or will know a gerrymander when they see it; everyone else must wait for their Delphic pronouncement. The Harper experiment has failed, and it is time for this Court to recognize that, correct its errors, and return to the Constitution and this State’s traditional modes of interpretation.”

The court, the filing says, “effectively overturned its own decision” and the petition calls the court’s work unmanageable and unconstitutional and says its promised “equal opportunity” for both parties in redistricting is not possible because of geography. It also says the court rejected claims that prior NC Supreme Court rulings had affirmed.

Plaintiffs also want the court to “direct the General Assembly to fulfill its Constitutional redistricting obligation without unfounded judicial interference.” That could mean: Settle this forever.

The bottom line, the filing states, is that politics in redistricting do not violate the state’s Constitution, as the court had ruled broadly, and violates the U.S. Constitution’s Elections Clause.

It also tells the state justices that they should “consider the impact and timing of Moore in any decision it renders in this case.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OW9St_0kLnxBJH00
Congressional maps with incumbents
NC Senate map
NC House map
The electoral maps the NC Supreme Court approved and reaffirmed in December.

Voter ID ‘legal error’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fJgqd_0kLnxBJH00
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls

In Holmes v. Moore, the voter ID case, Associate Justice Anita Earls wrote for the majority that the bill that authorized the vote on the constitutional amendment for voter ID “was passed with the discriminatory intent to target African-American voters.”

The voter ID law sought to require picture IDs for voters and replaced a law passed earlier by the General Assembly but ruled unconstitutional in federal court.

The bill originally was vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper, but the GOP supermajority in the General Assembly overrode that veto. After numerous legal appeals, voters ultimately approved the bill with 55.49% of about 3.7 million votes cast.

But because of the GOP’s supermajority, Wake County Superior Court Judge G. Bryan Collins Jr. had agreed with the NAACP that the legislature couldn’t take action to establish the amendment because the courts had found its makeup to be illegal along racial lines . His ruling had been overturned by the state Court of Appeals.

The Supreme Court’s opinion, in upholding the trial court’s finding on review , says the General Assembly did not act with proper consideration process and that Senate Bill 824 “violates Article I, section 19 of the North Carolina Constitution because the law was enacted with discriminatory intent.”

Petition on voter ID by Steven Doyle on Scribd

But the filing Friday by attorney Nicole J. Moss of Cooper & Kirk, PLCC in Washington, D.C., argues that Earls’ assertion about SB 824 is “without foundation of competent evidence and constructed with legal error” and that, “most egregiously, the majority repeated the mistake of the trial court by failing to accord the General Assembly the presumption of good faith.”

The petition said the court’s ruling would make it “all but impossible for it to enact a photo voter ID law that would pass constitutional muster.”

It suggests there is no proof that lawmakers intended to discriminate with SB 824 and that there was “no credible evidence of disparate impact.

“There is no evidence anywhere in the record that any voter of any race will be denied the opportunity to vote because of the enactment of SB 824,” the petition says.

The filing cites the dissent written in December by Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr., who is the son of Senate Leader Phil Berger, which said the Fourth Circuit Court had found no “discriminatory intent” and that “legal error infected the entirety of the trial court’s decision.”

“The plain language of S.B. 824 shows no intent to discriminate against any group or individual, and there is no evidence that S.B. 824 was passed with race in mind, let alone a racially discriminatory intent,” Berger Jr. wrote.

Friday’s petition says that the trial court erred both in using history to find discriminatory intent and also “to impose a presumption of discrimination that defendants were required to dispel.”

‘A predetermined outcome’

The original bill that authorized the voter ID law to be placed on the ballot was vague in details about how it would work, and it was the NC Supreme Court had taken issue with the “lame duck” session and how it drafted the language used to enact that law.

The filing Friday argues that lawmakers had a constitutional mandate to respond to the vote on the amendment and pass a law to enact it, which in itself dispels the issue of “discriminatory intent.”

Sam Hayes, Moore’s general counsel, said in a released statement that “Holmes was wrongly decided based on a predetermined outcome. We now have a chance to right this wrong and deliver on voter ID, which the voters of this state overwhelmingly support.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NceTJ_0kLnxBJH00
Allison Riggs, an attorney for some of the liberal challengers seeking to have North Carolina’s new political maps ruled unconstitutional, questions a witness during a trial last month. Riggs now is a judge on the NC Court of Appeals. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

Reaction to filings

There was no immediate reaction from attorneys involved for the plaintiffs in either of the cases.

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Bobbie Richardson issued a statement: “This is one more step in the plan designed by Republicans to hack away at our democracy and hoard political power for themselves instead of where it belongs — with the people.”

The NC Democratic Party did not respond immediately to a request for content.

Allison Riggs, one of the principal attorneys in Harper and other voting rights cases. in December was appointed by Cooper to fill an opening on the NC Court of Appeals that was created when Dietz moved up.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 21

Jack Ellis
5d ago

A referendum proved that NC citizens wanted voter ID. One federal judge decided that this would prevent Blacks from voting. Translated: that judge believed blacks are too stupid to get their own ID car. That judge is racist.

Reply
14
Mike Burney
5d ago

Thank you, sir! these decisions need to be overturned. no one should be allowed to vote without showing an id.

Reply(1)
21
Judy Cockman
5d ago

north Carolina voted for voter ID not once but 3 times. obama veto it. WE WANT VOTER ID, PUT IT ON THE BALLOT

Reply(3)
10
Related
FOX8 News

Do Democrats and Republicans have different takes on the classified documents found at Trump’s and Biden’s homes?

(WGHP) — Classified documents turned up at the homes of, first, former Republican President Donald Trump and, later, Democratic President Joe Biden. On this special episode of “Swing State,” FOX8’s North Carolina political program, hear from both sides of the aisle with Mark Walker and Odell Cleveland, as well as special guest Kathy Manning. Mark […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Robocalls: North Carolina's No. 1 complaint to the DOJ

(The Center Square) – Illegal robocalls were by far the top consumer complaint in North Carolina last year, with reports to the state Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division more than double all other scams. Out of a total of 24,981 consumer complaints received by the DOJ in 2022, 6,304 were for telemarketing or robocalls, equating to roughly 25%. “Robocalls are not only pesky and annoying, but they put North...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A big shake-up at a troubled state agency, affordable housing vs. NC’s fragile environment, and democracy on the defense: The week’s top stories at Policy Watch

1. North Carolina House Republicans advance a new kind of bathroom bill (Commentary) The bill was later repealed but its legacy – as an embarrassment to be forgotten as quickly as possible for most people, and as a proud rallying point for the state’s religious right fringe (and reactionary culture warriors everywhere), lingers on. Across the country, efforts to make life harder for transgender people, and even to criminalize efforts to provide them medically necessary healthcare, continue apace. North Carolina state Treasurer Dale Folwell has been an especially avid and energetic devotee of this brand of discrimination.
FOX8 News

Classified documents found at Pence’s Indiana home

Documents with classified markings were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home last week, officials confirmed Tuesday. Pence’s team notified the National Archives last Wednesday that a small number of documents were “inadvertently boxed and transported” to the former vice president’s home at the end of the last administration. Pence was “unaware of […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX8 News

Company cited, fined over North Carolina airport worker’s death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A company has been fined and cited over a worker’s death last year, the North Carolina Department of Labor announced Tuesday. Charlotte-based Rosendin Electric Inc. will have to pay $14,502 for one alleged serious violation of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of North Carolina, the department said. “The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

State lawmakers propose power grid protections after attacks

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — When gunshots at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes for several days in early December, Republican state Rep. Ben Moss watched his vibrant district full of family farms, small businesses and sprawling golf courses become “a ghost town.” After the latest attack last week on a substation in […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina native ‘Diamond’ of pro-Trump commentary duo Diamond & Silk died of heart disease

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lynette Hardaway, a zealous supporter of former President Donald Trump whose death had prompted widespread speculation over its cause, died earlier this month of a heart condition, according to a death certificate obtained Monday by The Associated Press. Known by the moniker “Diamond” of the conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk, Hardaway, […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
rhinotimes.com

Boom Supersonic To Make Major Announcement Thursday, Jan. 26

Boom Supersonic is making a major announcement at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The notification states, “Boom Supersonic will celebrate an Overture milestone.”. Overture is the supersonic passenger jet that Boom is developing. An indication that the announcement is major is that...
GREENSBORO, NC
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

In North Carolina, a lesson on the pitfalls of the energy transition

Tyler Norris of Cypress Creek Renewables and Steve Levitas of Pine Gate Renewables joined Episode 32 of the Factor This! podcast to discuss the Duke Energy Carbon Plan in North Carolina and what it means for the implementation of another historic climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

People Are Moving To North Carolina At Some Of The Highest Rates But Where Are They Coming From?

It’s not your imagination, people are moving to North Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, North Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
ILLINOIS STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023

Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
97K+
Followers
22K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy