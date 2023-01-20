We’ve never seen anything quite like this surreal, sprawling Battle Creek property at 5966 Wellington Place, which has recently been listed for sale for $799,000. Built in 1938, it was formerly known as White Gates, a religious retreat for the Sisters of Mercy, an institute for Catholic women (though the trippy painted walls and ceilings remind us a bit of the castle from Super Mario 64). The 8,480-square-foot building has nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms and sits on 2.14 acres, including 250 feet of lake frontage. Other amenities include numerous fireplaces, patios and gardens, a four-car garage, and a guest house.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO