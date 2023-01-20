Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati mourning loss of student
CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati is mourning the loss of one of its students. In an email letter to students, university officials confirmed a student died in the University Park Apartments. University officials have not shared the identity of the student. The university is offering campus support services...
WLWT 5
Zip's Cafe honors Sam Hubbard with his own burger
CINCINNATI — A new burger crafted by Sam Hubbard himself is now being featured at Zip's Cafe in Mount Lookout. The Playoff Patty seems to already be a fan favorite. One person commented on Zip's Facebook page, saying, "Hadn’t been there in years and stopped in today. That Playoff Patty was worth the trip."
WLWT 5
Game day weather: What to expect in Cincinnati, Kansas City for AFC Championship
CINCINNATI — In just a few days, the Cincinnati Bengals will be facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship. Whether you're headed to the game, watching from a bar or home in Cincinnati, expect chilly temperatures. There's a little warm-up on the way for the...
WLWT 5
Tour bus company again offering round-trip rides to Kansas City for Bengals game
CINCINNATI — Are you wanting to go on a road trip to watch the Cincinnati Bengals play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC championship game this weekend?. DeBolt Tours, which is a travel service, will be once again taking Bengals fans on a road trip on a motorcoach bus from Cincinnati to Kansas City for the game.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Oxford for reports of wires down on West Sycamore Street
OXFORD, Ohio — Crews respond to Oxford for reports of wires down on West Sycamore Street. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Man wins $1 million after buying lottery scratch-off at northern Kentucky gas station
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — A truck driver made a quick stop to buy a lottery ticket in Kentucky and now he and his wife are the state's newest millionaires. Michael Allen drives a truck and often travels through Kentucky. He said he stopped at a couple of places while driving...
WLWT 5
Auto robbery reported on Magnolia Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Auto robbery reported on Magnolia Street in Over-the-Rhine. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Miami Drive in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Miami Drive in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Tracking snow, rain mix due in Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — Another strong and potentially high impact storm will arrive in the Greater Cincinnati area late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. WLWT meteorologists said it is expected to be a well-organized storm that could bring accumulating snow by the morning rush and some rain during the day (or a combination of both).
WLWT 5
Ramp from north I-275 to west I-74 reopen following crash
BLUE JAY, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the ramp from north I-275 to west I-74 has been cleared. The ramp is now open to usual traffic. A crash has prompted an interstate ramp to close on Cincinnati's west side, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation,...
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Rain takes over with potential for more flurries Wednesday night
CINCINNATI — Overnight snow has now switched to rain across nearly all of Greater Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. The only spots still seeing snow are in southeast Indiana north of I-74. Plan on rain showers through noon. This afternoon gusty winds are possible.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Tracking another strong, potentially high impact storm
CINCINNATI — This afternoon stays fairly cloudy and temperatures will be in the low 30s. With the winds 8-10mph it will feel like the 20s all day! Bundle up! Clouds clear tonight and Tuesday looks quiet with clouds and sunshine. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Oxford State Route in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Oxford State Route in Middletown. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Winter storm warning: Accumulating snow expected to drop 2-5 inches across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Just as one winter storm moves out, another takes aim at Greater Cincinnati. Accumulating snow brings potential for snow-covered roads midweek. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another strong and potentially high impact storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a salt truck on Midland Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a salt truck on Midland Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Police investigating after suspicious package found at Newtown business
CINCINNATI — Newtown police were called to investigate a suspicious package at a private business postal service on Wednesday. According to Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan, officers were called to The Village Post on the 6800 block of Main Street for a suspicious package. Police say an employee smelt...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Public Schools cancels classes Wednesday due to winter storm
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools has canceled classes for Wednesday due to the incoming winter storm. All in-person school-based activities, athletic events and district office meetings will be canceled as well. School officials anticipate classes to resume Thursday. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to a report of wires down on Salem Road in Anderson Township
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ohio — Crews respond to a report of wires down, arcing fire, on Salem Road in Anderson Township. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WLWT 5
LIST: Schools and businesses announce closures, delays due to winter storm
CINCINNATI — Schools and businesses are announcing closures and delays for Wednesday as a winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another strong and potentially high impact storm arrive in our area late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Accumulating snow moves...
Comments / 0