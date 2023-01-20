ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Arrest warrant issued in 2022 fatal crash in north Austin, man now faces manslaughter charge

By Julianna Russ
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YaewI_0kLnwHvW00

AUSTIN (KXAN) – In a court document filed Thursday, a man was charged with manslaughter in connection to an October 2022 crash in north Austin that resulted in a death.

An arrest warrant affidavit said 32-year-old Jealious Anthony Ordillano was driving his pickup truck when he ran through a red light at the intersection of McCallen Pass and Center Lake Drive and struck a sedan. The driver of the sedan was identified in the report as Jim Chan.

According to records, Chan was taken to a hospital in Round Rock where he died a few days later from the injuries he sustained during the collision.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 dead after north Austin crash Wednesday, APD says

The affidavit said security cameras from a nearby business captured the incident, and Ordillano’s vehicle was seen quickly driving through the intersection before the collision.

Traffic light signal diagnostics were also obtained from the intersection which showed Chan’s vehicle was lawfully in the intersection and Ordillano’s vehicle ran a red light.

According to the affidavit, when asked what happened, Ordillano said he might have fallen asleep or closed his eyes and may have run the red light.

Records showed Ordillano consented to have his vehicle’s Airbag Control Module downloaded, which contains information about the speed, throttle position, engine revolutions per minute, seat belt use, airbag deployment and braking application of the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, the data showed Ordillano’s vehicle’s brake was never applied before the collision and the pre-crash speed was approximately 62mph.

“The speed limit for McCallan Pass is 45 MPH. [Ordillano] was traveling 17 MPH over the speed limit,” the records said.

As of Friday, Ordillano was not booked into the Travis County jail.

