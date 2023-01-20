ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Phoenix New Times

This West Valley Restaurant Serves Hot Chicken With a Twist

Chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken nuggets, and chicken wraps: chicken dishes have been taking over restaurant menus with new spots dedicated to the bird popping up across the Valley in rapid succession. In suburban Peoria, one chicken joint stands out among the crowd. As you enter Twist Hot Chicken, a...
PEORIA, AZ
Greyson F

Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 Months

The beginning of the calendar year can be hard on struggling restaurants. Small business owners, as they prepare for tax season, often look deeper at their monetary records at this point than any other year. What they find they might not like. This can lead to slashed hours or, in some cases, total closures. For one local restaurant, the decision was made to fully pull the plug on restaurant services. However, owners have found a way to work around closing the business to walk-in customers and continue serving the metro Phoenix community.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

$12 Million Dollar Estate Home Sells in Paradise Valley

(PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz.) – Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the $12 million sale of 6659 East Indian Bend Road in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Luxury Agents Frank Aazami and Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller of this extraordinary estate that offered the highest level of luxury, security and privacy in the guard-gated Judson Estates of Paradise Valley, Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert garbage truck demolishes car, owner wants damage, costs taken care of

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A garbage truck smashed into Jessica Garcia’s 2013 Hyundai Veloster a couple of months ago. The vehicle was parked in front of her house, off Higley Road and Chandler Heights Road in Gilbert. She figured the town of Gilbert would take care of the damage and all the costs. It hasn’t worked out that way. “We just want to be treated fairly,” said Garcia.
GILBERT, AZ
phoenixwithkids.net

Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson

Feed the sweetest deer, the friendliest rabbits, the prettiest parakeets, the biggest tortoises, and MORE at Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch near Tucson!. We had a blast here! All the animals are definitely use to being fed, so be prepared for eagerness and some pushiness, ha. You’ll find donkeys, goats, deer, ducks, sheep, bunnies, tortoises, parakeets, ostriches, and stingrays!
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy

While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

City of Mesa unveils new facility with 5 multi-sport fields

PHOENIX — The city of Mesa on Saturday celebrated the grand opening of a new facility featuring five multi-sport fields that will primarily be used for soccer. Kids took the pitch to begin playing after a brief program and a ceremonial goal kick to officially unveil Lehi Sports Park near Center Street and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.
MESA, AZ
thearizona100.com

Historic snowfalls in Phoenix

While measurable snow remains rare in the Valley of the Sun, the white stuff has accumulated on a handful of occasions – most notably in January 1937. The greatest snowfall on record, 1.0 inch, was reported at the Federal Building (today the United States Post Office), at Central Avenue and West Fillmore Street. Four inches fell in parts of the metro area and lingered for several days in the shade.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Lehi, city at war over apartment project

Many residents of the Lehi community in northwest Mesa cherish an agriculture-based lifestyle within an easy drive from more urban areas. “It’s a place where you can still work in the city, but you can come back and then you can enjoy a country lifestyle,” Lehi Community Improvement Association President Marilyn Crosby said.
MESA, AZ

