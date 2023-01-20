New Guilford County Sheriff’s Office admin building being built in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new administration building is being built for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
The site of the new admin building will be at 401 West Sycamore Street in Greensboro. The old Law Enforcement Center currently sits at that address.Blue Cross NC appeal rejected by the state; Aetna wins bid for state employee insurance
The new building will be 41,000 square feet and is projected to cost $24.5 million from start to finish and is expected to be completed in July 2024. The project has been approved by the Board of County Commissioners.
The current admin building is located at the Otto Zenke Building on 400 West Washinton Street in Greensboro. That building will ultimately be demolished at some point and used as a parking lot for the new building.
The old Law Enforcement Center will also be partially demolished in order to construct the new admin building. That demolition is currently expected to begin towards the end of the month.
West Sycamore Street will be closed throughout the duration of the construction project.
The new administrative building will consist of offices of the Sheriff and the Executive Command Staff.
Several divisions will be in this building. Some of the divisions include:
- Professional Standards
- Resources Management
- Personnel and Training
- Community Resource
- Legal Process
- Real Time Crime Center
The new admin building will also consist of two large training classrooms, a quartermaster room, an exercise/weight room and various other offices.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 0