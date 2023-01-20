Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?Michele FreemanHouston, TX
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Video shows driver punch man in northwest Houston in what police say was road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police hope you can help them find a man who punched another driver in what they say was a case of road rage in northwest Houston. It happened on Jan. 14 around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 249 and Grant Road. Dashcam video shows a man getting out of a Honda Accord. Another man approaches and the driver of the Accord is seen punching the man, who falls to the ground.
KHOU
'Free AJ Armstrong' banner hung on Houston bridge
AJ Armstrong is charged with killing his parents inside their Bellaire home in 2016. He will face a thrid trial after his last two ended in a mistrial.
Nephew accused of hitting uncle in head with hammer before setting fire at Sunnyside home
The uncle is in critical condition. Relatives have called this a family tragedy, saying the nephew is mentally ill.
fox26houston.com
Police chase started in north Houston at Greenspoint Mall, ends up in The Woodlands
HOUSTON - Police say one person is detained after an apparent police chase in north Houston. Houston police received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a chase that began on Greens Road near Greenspoint Mall. According to reports, the person attempted to ram an HPD unit car. Officials say they...
Woman's body found in wooded area in Sunnyside identified as missing mom, Leslie Obi, medical examiner says
HOUSTON — The woman's body found a week ago in a wooded area in Sunnyside has been identified as Leslie Obi, according to a medical examiner. Obi, 43, had been missing since Jan. 11. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has ruled her cause of death a homicide because of sharp force neck trauma.
Crazy video! Deer Park postal worker rides out a tornado in his truck
DEER PARK, Texas — Tuesday's tornadoes were terrifying for a lot of people in the path of the powerful storms south and east of Houston. Several drivers were caught off guard and had to ride out the tornadoes inside their vehicles. A La Porte teen was in his pickup...
Click2Houston.com
RECOGNIZE THEM? 3 suspects accused of breaking into mailboxes, stealing mail in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three suspects accused of breaking into several mailboxes in west Houston. On Nov. 25, officers said several unknown suspects broke into multiple mailboxes located in the 2400 block of Augusta Drive. During the incident, officers said surveillance video captured the suspects entering...
Family grieves after 18-year-old, whose mother was murdered 12 years ago, shot and killed in Alief
Christopher Aguilar's living family members describe him as a good boy who was supposed to meet up his cousin the day he was killed during a robbery.
KHOU
Woman accused of vandalizing Houston synagogue
Ezra Law was arrested on Jan. 14 after being accused of destroying Congregation Emanu El. She was released on bond and allegedly went back to the temple.
More than 30 vehicles broken into at two Midtown apartment complexes
HOUSTON — More than 30 vehicles were broken into at apartment parking garages in Midtown over the weekend -- leaving residents worried about their property and their safety. Two apartment complexes were targeted and while it's unknown if the crimes are related, they were just about a mile apart on West Gray Street and Austin Street.
KHOU
Drone video: Tornado damage at Houston-area apartment complex
Drone video shows extensive tornado damage at the Beamer Place Apartments in southeast Houston. A tornado ripped through the area Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Ex-HPD Chief Art Acevedo says he chased down DUI suspect who crashed into him in Colorado
AURORA, Colo. — Former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said he made sure a DUI suspect who sideswiped him in Aurora, Colorado didn't get away. Acevedo, who is now the police chief in Aurora, said the driver was going the wrong way when they crashed into his vehicle in the Denver suburb.
Click2Houston.com
Dozens of cars broken into at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, residents say
HOUSTON – Residents at an apartment complex on Houston’s south side are asking for more security after dozens of cars were broken into this weekend. The Metro 5514 Apartments, located near Griggs Road and Beekman, was reportedly targeted Saturday morning. On Sunday, many of the damaged cars and...
Click2Houston.com
3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say
HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said. Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
theleadernews.com
Husband accused of shooting wife in Northside
Houston police have arrested and charged a man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife in the Northside/Northline area last week, according to the Houston Police Department. Keita Neyusi Albert, 21, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his wife, 23-year-old Alexis Falcon, according to Harris...
KHOU
Sheriff: At least 50 shots fired when 2 men 'ambushed' at Houston-area gas station
Two men were killed Monday while parked at a gas pump in north Harris County. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said they were ambushed by at least three men with long guns.
Click2Houston.com
2 men killed, another injured in ambush-style attack by 3 masked suspects with rifles at north Harris County gas station, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two men were killed and another was injured during an “ambush-type attack” at a gas station in north Harris County on Monday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies got the call to the business, a Sunoco gas station,...
KHOU
Surveillance video: Gunman ambush victims in deadly shooting at north Harris County gas station
Surveillance video shows gunmen open fire at a gas station on Ella Boulevard. Two people were killed. KHOU 11 chose to stop the video before the shots were fired.
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Humble neighborhood
HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are investigating after a man was found dead in Humble. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was found at a home near Palomino Ridge and Mustang Corral Drive. Deputies were called to the neighborhood around 4:40 a.m., responding to a weapons disturbance call. The man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
NWS: At least EF2 damage found after tornado tears through Houston area
HOUSTON — The storms are gone but there's a path of destruction that will take weeks to clean up after homes and businesses were shredded when a tornado swept across the Houston area Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Houston confirmed Wednesday morning that there was at least EF2...
Comments / 0