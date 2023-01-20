ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Video shows driver punch man in northwest Houston in what police say was road rage

HOUSTON — Houston police hope you can help them find a man who punched another driver in what they say was a case of road rage in northwest Houston. It happened on Jan. 14 around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 249 and Grant Road. Dashcam video shows a man getting out of a Honda Accord. Another man approaches and the driver of the Accord is seen punching the man, who falls to the ground.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

More than 30 vehicles broken into at two Midtown apartment complexes

HOUSTON — More than 30 vehicles were broken into at apartment parking garages in Midtown over the weekend -- leaving residents worried about their property and their safety. Two apartment complexes were targeted and while it's unknown if the crimes are related, they were just about a mile apart on West Gray Street and Austin Street.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

3 suspects arrested, charged in connection with burglary at check cashing business in Bellaire, police say

HOUSTON – Three suspects who were caught burglarizing a check cashing business in west Houston were arrested and charged early Monday, officials said. Michael Pickney, Rodian Pickney, and Christopher Watson were charged with evading officers. Rodian Pickney is also facing a burglary charge, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
BELLAIRE, TX
theleadernews.com

Husband accused of shooting wife in Northside

Houston police have arrested and charged a man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife in the Northside/Northline area last week, according to the Houston Police Department. Keita Neyusi Albert, 21, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his wife, 23-year-old Alexis Falcon, according to Harris...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Humble neighborhood

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are investigating after a man was found dead in Humble. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was found at a home near Palomino Ridge and Mustang Corral Drive. Deputies were called to the neighborhood around 4:40 a.m., responding to a weapons disturbance call. The man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
HUMBLE, TX

