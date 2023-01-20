ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tractor-trailer crash down embankment cuts power in Eatonville

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 5 days ago
Tractor-trailer rolls over near Eatonville A semi-tractor trailer went off the road and rolled over down an embankment near Eatonville Thursday afternoon, cutting power in the area and closing a road (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

EATONVILLE, Wash. — A semi-tractor-trailer went off the road and rolled over down an embankment near Eatonville Thursday afternoon, cutting power in the area and closing a road.

Deputies were called to the 45000 block of Alder Cutoff Road East at 4 p.m. where the tractor-trailer had come to a rest on its side, 15 feet down a steep embankment.

Pierce County deputies arrived to find the driver sitting on the road. He had gotten out of the truck on his own, had only minor injuries, and showed no signs of being impaired, according to the sheriff’s department.

The crash took out a power pole, leaving many people in the Eatonville area without power.

The trailer’s load was 13,600 cedar fence boards that were destined for a lumber store in Kent.

The road was closed while a tow company worked through the night to remove the crashed truck and clean up the mess.

Troopers with Washington State Patrol’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement division responded to conduct the investigation.

©2023 Cox Media Group

