The importance of annual pap smears and the fight against cervical cancer

In years past, women were told to get annual pap smears - the test that looks for abnormal cells from the cervix that could indicate cancer. More recently, the guidelines changed pap smears to every three years or even as far apart as five years if it was also done with a test looking for HPV, the virus that causes over 90% of cervical cancer.

