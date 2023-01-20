Read full article on original website
South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished
MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
UPDATE: New Jersey Man Claims Bomb At Palm Beach International, Jailed
Allegedly Admitted To Threat Before Being Asked By Deputy. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says John Magee of Carney’s Point, NJ, allegedly threatened Frontier Airlines flight 2346 to Philadelphia Tuesday night. That led to an evacuation of […]
WPBF News 25
'Scared to leave my house': Lake Worth woman describes antisemitic flyers in front of home
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Tina Podhurst was shocked when she found antisemitic pamphlets on her driveway over the weekend. She has been living in the Lake Worth community for about 15 years and says something like this has never happened to her before. "This is so horrible that this...
Double Stabbing In West Boca Raton, Two Hospitalized
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A double stabbing in West Boca Raton left two people hospitalized overnight. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Atlantic Circle around 8:20 p.m. and found two victims in two separate locations. Sources tell […]
NBC Miami
2 Women Arrested After Wild Fight With Worker at Miami International Airport
Two women were arrested after a wild fight with an airline employee at a ticket counter at Miami International Airport Tuesday that was caught on camera. The video, provided by Only in Dade, showed the two women in custody following the altercation just after 9:30 a.m. at a Frontier Airlines ticket counter.
Click10.com
Suspect charged months after woman fatally shot on her birthday in Broward County
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 22-year-old man has been charged, months after he allegedly shot a woman on her 20th birthday, authorities announced this week. The shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2022. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two ShotSpotter alerts in the area of...
4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair
The South Florida Fair is considering stricter rules after fights broke out over the weekend, leading to four arrests.
SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY $7M FEDERAL DISCRIMINATION TRIAL EXPECTED IN MARCH
MAGISTRATE MEETING: SETTLEMENT POSSIBLE, BUT COURT HOLDS DATE… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The federal discrimination case against the Seven Bridges Delray Beach Homeowners Association is now set for March 13th. A status conference held Tuesday with Federal Magistrate Judge William Matthewman […]
Rare Violations For Casa D’Angelo In Boca Raton, Cited By State Of Florida
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Casa D’Angelo, one of Boca Raton’s mainstay restaurants, just received three high priority violations from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 17th. The restaurant was NOT ordered to close, but is subject […]
Florida Man Injured When Falling Iguana Smacks Him In The Face During Yoga Class
A Florida man was left bleeding and bruised after an iguana fell on his face during a yoga class last Saturday in Miami. Instructor Anamargret Sanchez was teaching a free community class at Miami’s Legion Park in the city’s Upper Eastside neighborhood. Sanchez told The Miami
CRITICAL CRASH CLOSES GLADES AT TURNPIKE
UPDATE: TWO KILLED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:52 p.m. — PBSO now says both Daniel Polo and Elizabeth Polo were killed in the crash. They are both from West Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Alexander Spandau of Hearth Stone Avenue in Boynton Beach was driving eastbound on Glades Road […]
Some Parents Thrilled, Others Mortified At Palm Beach County School District Policy
No Bandages Without Permission As Parental Bill Of Rights Approved To New Extreme. “Embarrassed” For The Governor. TEACHERS: “IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS BONKERS? OF COURSE WE’LL PROVIDE A BANDAGE, EVEN IF WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents across Palm Beach County […]
PALM BEACH SCHOOLS: No More Bandages, Other Care For Kids Without Parental Consent
TOO FAR? Parental Bill Of Rights Means School District Only Provides Life Saving Care, And Only For Minutes… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new policy just approved by the Palm Beach County School Board may be an example of the “Parents […]
COUNTDOWN: Diverging Diamond Nears For Boca Raton, I-95 Closes Tonight
Final Push To Finish Work Before Massive Traffic Pattern Change In Boca Raton. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — What should be the final push for massive highway construction on I-95 in Boca Raton will tonight (Tuesday) lead to a closure of I-95 as the […]
Woman Sues Walgreens Over Palm Beach County Shopping Cart Incident
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman claims she was critically injured in a shopping cart incident at a Palm Beach County Walgreens. She is now suing the Florida-based company. Nancy Fulk, who lives in St. Lucie County, says she was shopping at […]
WPBF News 25
Woman killed in Brightline crash in Boca
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. A woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Boca Raton Saturday, according to Boca Raton police. Never miss anything: Sign up for personalized newsletters and alerts from WPBF 25 News. Authorities said...
10 Miami Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Miami, Fla. - The fast-growing Miami Metro has a population of nearly 6.2 million people. In addition to retirees moving to the region, one of the area's biggest draws is economic opportunities, i.e., jobs.
Traffic Snarled By Fatal I-95 Wreck In Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was killed Tuesday morning while apparently walking on I-95 in Palm Beach County. The crash, in the area of Lantana Road, was first reported around 10 a.m. We are publishing the narrative provided by Florida Highway […]
Local Alleged Fentanyl Dealer Facing 15 Years To Life After Federal Indictment
Coral Springs Man In Custody. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The United States Department of Justice says a Coral Springs man is now facing 15 years to life for alleged drug trafficking and weapons offenses. According to DOJ: James Nevin Moorman, 62, of Coral […]
WPBF News 25
Police looking for who shot and killed a Riviera Beach man
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a homicide in the area of 100 block of West Street in Riviera Beach that took place Saturday, around 3:39 p.m. According to police, upon arrival patrol units found a 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Never miss anything: Sign...
