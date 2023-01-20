ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

CBS Miami

South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished

MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: New Jersey Man Claims Bomb At Palm Beach International, Jailed

Allegedly Admitted To Threat Before Being Asked By Deputy. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says John Magee of Carney’s Point, NJ, allegedly threatened Frontier Airlines flight 2346 to Philadelphia Tuesday night. That led to an evacuation of […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Double Stabbing In West Boca Raton, Two Hospitalized

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A double stabbing in West Boca Raton left two people hospitalized overnight. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Atlantic Circle around 8:20 p.m. and found two victims in two separate locations. Sources tell […]
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

2 Women Arrested After Wild Fight With Worker at Miami International Airport

Two women were arrested after a wild fight with an airline employee at a ticket counter at Miami International Airport Tuesday that was caught on camera. The video, provided by Only in Dade, showed the two women in custody following the altercation just after 9:30 a.m. at a Frontier Airlines ticket counter.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY $7M FEDERAL DISCRIMINATION TRIAL EXPECTED IN MARCH

MAGISTRATE MEETING: SETTLEMENT POSSIBLE, BUT COURT HOLDS DATE… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The federal discrimination case against the Seven Bridges Delray Beach Homeowners Association is now set for March 13th. A status conference held Tuesday with Federal Magistrate Judge William Matthewman […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Rare Violations For Casa D’Angelo In Boca Raton, Cited By State Of Florida

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Casa D’Angelo, one of Boca Raton’s mainstay restaurants, just received three high priority violations from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 17th. The restaurant was NOT ordered to close, but is subject […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRITICAL CRASH CLOSES GLADES AT TURNPIKE

UPDATE: TWO KILLED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 8:52 p.m. — PBSO now says both Daniel Polo and Elizabeth Polo were killed in the crash. They are both from West Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Alexander Spandau of Hearth Stone Avenue in Boynton Beach was driving eastbound on Glades Road […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Some Parents Thrilled, Others Mortified At Palm Beach County School District Policy

No Bandages Without Permission As Parental Bill Of Rights Approved To New Extreme. “Embarrassed” For The Governor. TEACHERS: “IS GOVERNOR DESANTIS BONKERS? OF COURSE WE’LL PROVIDE A BANDAGE, EVEN IF WE’RE NOT ALLOWED TO.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Parents across Palm Beach County […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Woman killed in Brightline crash in Boca

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. A woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Boca Raton Saturday, according to Boca Raton police. Never miss anything: Sign up for personalized newsletters and alerts from WPBF 25 News. Authorities said...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Traffic Snarled By Fatal I-95 Wreck In Palm Beach County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was killed Tuesday morning while apparently walking on I-95 in Palm Beach County. The crash, in the area of Lantana Road, was first reported around 10 a.m. We are publishing the narrative provided by Florida Highway […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Police looking for who shot and killed a Riviera Beach man

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a homicide in the area of 100 block of West Street in Riviera Beach that took place Saturday, around 3:39 p.m. According to police, upon arrival patrol units found a 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Never miss anything: Sign...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
