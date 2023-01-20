Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican Michael Watson filed qualifying papers Wednesday to run for a second term as Mississippi secretary of state, ending speculation that he might instead challenge Gov. Tate Reeves in the GOP primary. Watson had told The Associated Press on Monday that he would announce his intentions by early next week at the latest. At the time, he declined to say which office he would seek. “While I believe Mississippi would be more prosperous with better leadership at the top, leadership that fostered teamwork as opposed to micromanagement, leadership that cared more for Mississippi than politics, I’m not at peace leaving the work we’ve started here at the Secretary of State’s office because there’s a lot more to be done,” Watson said in a statement Wednesday. One Democrat, Shuwaski Young, has announced as a candidate for secretary of state. Watson is the only Republican running for that office so far. Republican incumbents in the other seven statewide offices, including Reeves and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, had already filed qualifying papers.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO