ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

3-7-7

(three, seven, seven)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Mississippi secretary of state, GOP's Watson, seeks 2nd term

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Republican Michael Watson filed qualifying papers Wednesday to run for a second term as Mississippi secretary of state, ending speculation that he might instead challenge Gov. Tate Reeves in the GOP primary. Watson had told The Associated Press on Monday that he would announce his intentions by early next week at the latest. At the time, he declined to say which office he would seek. “While I believe Mississippi would be more prosperous with better leadership at the top, leadership that fostered teamwork as opposed to micromanagement, leadership that cared more for Mississippi than politics, I’m not at peace leaving the work we’ve started here at the Secretary of State’s office because there’s a lot more to be done,” Watson said in a statement Wednesday. One Democrat, Shuwaski Young, has announced as a candidate for secretary of state. Watson is the only Republican running for that office so far. Republican incumbents in the other seven statewide offices, including Reeves and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, had already filed qualifying papers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Washington lawmakers hear testimony on 7 abortion bills

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Abortion rights proposals have been front and center in Olympia, Washington, this week as state lawmakers heard hours of public testimony Tuesday on seven proposals that would reinforce abortion access. The emphasis on four legislative committees hearing testimony on abortion bills was intended to demonstrate...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Democratic response to SC State of the State address

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Here is the text as prepared of South Carolina Sen. Ronnie Sabb of Greeleyville giving the Democratic response to Gov. Henry McMaster’s State of the State address Wednesday: Good evening. I’m Senator Ronnie Sabb from Greeleyville, South Carolina, where I proudly represent the people of District 32 and serve as the Assistant Minority Leader. Moments ago, we listened to our Governor, the Honorable Henry Dargan McMaster, deliver the State of the State Address. We look forward to working with him and our Republican colleagues to help South Carolinians build and maintain safe and prosperous lives. The...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder, rape released

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii. Albert “Ian” Schweitzer, who was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison, should be “released from his shackles immediately,” Judge Peter Kubota ruled. That prompted applause in the Hilo courtroom and hugs for Schweitzer, who was flown to the Big Island for the hearing from the Arizona prison where he was serving his sentence. “My feelings were all over the place,” Schweitzer told the AP during a phone interview in recalling the moment of his release. “Nerves, anxiety, scared.”
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

New Mexico Police: 7 injured in school bus crash

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police on Wednesday were investigating a crash involving a school bus and a large commercial vehicle that left seven people hospitalized, including one with serious injuries. Police said in a social media post the crash happened Wednesday morning east of Portales. There...
PORTALES, NM
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
626K+
Post
665M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy