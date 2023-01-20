ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Greater Things Strategic Vision Updates: Banner Year for International Scholarly Exchanges

Fall 2022 marked a banner year for international scholarly exchanges to and from UST. During that semester, UST hosted six visiting international scholars, one of whom was a Fulbright scholar. According to Associate Vice President for International Relations & Engagement Dr. Hans Stockton, a key element in the Greater Things Strategic Vision is to expand international opportunities for academic programs, faculty and students.
Basketball Forward Calen Anderson Is SCAC Student-Athlete of the Week

Calen Anderson of the University of St. Thomas-Houston, a senior forward on the Men’s Basketball team, has been selected as the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Character and Community Male Student-Athlete of the Week for the week of January 23. The SCAC Character & Community award honors the efforts...
Let’s Ride! Baseball Looks to Knock 2023 Out of the Park!

Upon making the SCAC Tournament for the first time, the University of St. Thomas-Houston Celt Baseball team is excited to announce their 2023 Spring Schedule. The Celts will compete in 40 games, 21 of which are SCAC matchups. With all but two of their All-Conference performers returning, St. Thomas is fueled by stellar pitching and a high-powered offense.
