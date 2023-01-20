Upon making the SCAC Tournament for the first time, the University of St. Thomas-Houston Celt Baseball team is excited to announce their 2023 Spring Schedule. The Celts will compete in 40 games, 21 of which are SCAC matchups. With all but two of their All-Conference performers returning, St. Thomas is fueled by stellar pitching and a high-powered offense.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO